Packing: some love it, others loathe it. Personally, I find playing Tetris inside my suitcase therapeutic. And it's especially enjoyable when you have the best packing tools possible. Investing in one of the best travel toiletry bags may seem like a small part of the larger packing picture, but it's more important than many of us may realize — after all, good packing hacks start from the inside. Think about it: that little pouch carries some of our most important necessities — a favorite perfume, medications, jewelry. And the last thing you want is an explosion of TSA-approved liquids all over your precisely-folded clothing, right?

Fear not, because I've done the heavy lifting for you. After sorting through reviews and articles about the best toiletry bags to travel with, I narrowed it down to seven options that will protect your items and make sure that they get from point A to point B free of mess.

To suit your specific preferences and needs, this list includes a range of styles, colors, sizes, and materials. Maybe you're all about convenience and want a bag that will hang on the back of the bathroom door. Or maybe you opt for style first and want a colorful pattern or unique material that will set your bag apart from the rest. Or maybe you want to be able to glance down and see everything — clear material? That's on here, too.

1 A Hanging Nylon Toiletry Bag With A Sturdy Hook, Multiple Mesh Zip Pockets, And A Large Main Compartment Amazon 7 Senses Hanging Toiletry Bag $18 Buy NowAmazon Six open pockets and three larger, zip-up, mesh compartments make this bag ideal for those traveling with a lot of toiletries — and it doesn't end there. The bag features a super-sturdy hook for hanging on the back of a door or bathroom rack for optimum accessibility and a reduced risk of spillage. The whole thing is machine-washable, and it comes in two fun colors (red and navy), both featuring a striped pattern.

2 A Travel Bag Made From Waxed Canvas And Genuine Leather That Has A Perfect Five-Star Rating Amazon Wowbox Toiletry Bag $11 Buy NowAmazon This toiletry bag is just as attractive as it is compact and functional. Made of beautiful waxed canvas with a genuine leather hanging strap, it's fairly slender but doesn't sacrifice storage space for compactness. You can expect a spacious inner compartment with plenty of room for all of your daily necessities. The bag has even received a 100 percent five-star rating, with one customer claiming: "It's rare to find a cosmetic bag that is a reasonably compact size plus offers organization. It is made from a good material and it’s just very simple and perfect."

3 A See-Through Toiletry Bag That's Ideal For Locating Specific Items In Transit Amazon Travel Smart Transparent Sundry Bag $13 Buy NowAmazon If you're looking for a toiletry bag that weds function with style, then this transparent option is the one for you. Made of durable, clear vinyl, this trendy bag can store all of your personal care items so that you can spot them easily during transit. It has a separate mesh pocket on the outside and a carrying handle, too. Though it fits a lot, it's small enough so that you won't have any trouble slipping it into your suitcase or carry-on.

4 A Hanging, Fold-Down Travel Bag With Three Separate Spacious Compartments For Those Who Need To Pack Their Entire Bathroom Amazon Dopobo Portable Hanging Bag $14 Buy NowAmazon Space is the name of the game with this portable hanging bag that totally transcends the abilities of your run-of-the-mill dopp kit. Made from high-quality, waterproof, tear-resistant material, this bag unfolds into three different spacious sections: one with a clear plastic covering and zip-closure, one with a mesh covering and zip-closure, and one with several small pockets for little items. If you're packing for two — or just struggle to leave anything (really, anything) behind when you travel, then this is definitely the bag for you.