When you're on a long flight, the right neck pillow can make all the difference. The best travel neck pillows for long flights allow you to fly in comfort and arrive at your destination without any kinks or aches. There are several key factors that make a neck pillow a good travel companion.

First, it should offer plenty of support. This will typically involve high-quality memory foam and a smooth design that molds to the contours of your neck. If the memory foam features thermo-sensitivity (aka cooling properties) or slow-rebound (meaning it's firm yet moldable), that's even better.

It may go without saying, but you'll also want your pillow to be super portable. There's a variety of features that can help enhance portability — you may want a pillow that packs down into a handy pouch or carrying case, or perhaps you prefer a simple snap closure so you can attach it to your suitcase. Whatever the design, make sure it's something you'll have an easy time traveling with.

Also, think about the cover. It'll be much easier to care for if it's both removable and machine-washable. It's also a plus if the material is made from a soft fabric like velour, velvet, or other plush materials.

Below, I've gathered a list of the best travel neck pillows for long flights, according to the criteria above. Take a look and prepare to travel in comfort on your next long flight.

1 The Best Overall Crafty World Travel Pillow $28 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Made with thermo-sensitive memory foam, this soft neck pillow provides lots of comfort and support without causing you to overheat. The material is designed to mold to the contours of your body for maximum support. Made of cozy velour, the cover is both removable and machine-washable. Also, the pillow features an elastic strap that makes it easy to sling over your luggage handle or clip to your backpack. What fans say: "This pillow worked well for me during the long flight when I had an opportunity to recline my seat and take a nap. I found I wasn't constantly adjusting this pillow as I have with other pillows I have owned."

2 The Best Budget Option AmazonBasics Memory Foam Neck Pillow $11 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking to spend a little less for in-flight comfort, this budget-friendly neck pillow still offers great quality for the price. While it doesn't have the thermo-sensitive interior or fancy velour cover, it does have soft, comfortable memory foam and a soft, plush cover that's removable and washable. Like my previous pick, it also has an elastic strap that makes it easy to carry if you don't have room for it in your bag. What fans say: "Just got this pillow. Wanted something for my super early AM flight to help me sleep. This neck pillow is pretty awesome. The memory foam is perfect and thick. I’ve also used it laying in bed and [it] holds up my head and supports my neck nicely. Good buy!"

3 The Most Supportive ZAMAT Breathable & Comfortable Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow $25 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Perfect for those who prefer a little more support, this extra thick neck pillow offers 360-degree comfort. It features slow-rebound memory foam and has a flattened back, so your neck won't feel bent forward like with some other pillows. The stretchy, spandex cover is machine-washable, and when not in use, the whole pillow packs into a convenient travel pouch. As a bonus, it comes with a pair of memory foam earbuds and an eye mask. What fans say: "The memory foam is MONEY. I haven't slept better on flights (especially long ones to Asia recently), and that's all because of this set. And I love how you can smush the pillow into a ball and hang it off your bag or inside. I've already recommended this pillow to my fellow travelers because I love it so much!"

4 The Most Versatile Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow $25 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: I personally own this convertible travel pillow, having bought it for a long flight to Hawaii. It's unbelievably versatile and super soft. You can button it together like a regular neck pillow for middle and aisle seats, or unclip and twist it for side-support if you're in a window seat. It's made with soft, supportive memory foam and a removable cotton cover that can be tossed in the wash. The pillow comes in a handy mesh pouch for portability, or you can use the snap to attach it to your suitcase. I've used mine on long car trips too, as well as in my bed for extra support watching Netflix. What fans say: "This pillow is awesome! It's super soft and squishy not like the other typical pillows. It molds to any shape needed which is nice if you're sitting window seat and want to rest your head against the wall. It really molds to [your] neck. Good stuff for long flights."