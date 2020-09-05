Though different toners do different jobs, toners designed for oily skin primarily work to soak up excess sebum, unclog pores, and often, provide some surface-level exfoliation as well. According to board-certified dermatologist Jennifer Chwalek, M.D., when shopping for the best toners for oily skin, look for formulas that contain salicylic acid (essential for unclogging those pesky pores) and/or witch hazel to help with excess oil production. Additionally, she suggests watching out for toners with essential oils and vitamin E which may aggravate acne and oily-prone skin. Alcohol can be a tricky ingredient, too. On one hand, it can help reduce excess oil (helpful when you have oily skin!), but it can be drying when overused. "The key is to look for toners that also have other soothing ingredients that offset any potential dryness from the alcohol component," Dr. Chwalek tells Bustle. Seek out toners that contains humectants like glycerin, or ingredients like aloe vera and chamomile to soothe and rehydrate your skin.

Some other toning tips? Don't user toner multiple times a day as a way to control oil production, as it may just dry out and irritate your skin. Instead, apply your toner once in the morning and once at night with a cotton pad, or “take a small amount on your fingertips and gently tap it directly onto the skin and work it into the skin. After the toner is applied, when the skin is still moist, you should apply any serums or moisturizers since this will enhance absorption,” Dr. Chwalek says.

With that in mind, scroll on to shop five of the best toners for oily skin, including two picks from Dr. Chwalek.

1. The Derm's Pick La Roche-Posay Effaclar Astringent Face Toner $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This toner from La Roche-Posay's Effaclar line, which was specifically designed for oily skin, contains both lipo-hydroxy acid and salicylic acid to help tighten congested pores and promote smoother skin. Though there is some alcohol in it, it also contains the humectant glycerin to balance out the alcohol's potentially drying effects. If you like the astringent and oil-absorbing properties of toners with alcohol, but are concerned about over-drying your skin, the doctor says you can limit your toner use to once a day in the morning, or switch to a gentle toner in the evening instead.

2. Another Pick From The Derm Eau Thermale Avene Cleanance MAT $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Dr. Chwalek also recommends this Avène Cleanance MAT toner for people with oily skin. "It has some astringent properties [including alcohol] but is still gentle enough to use regularly. It contains ingredients like monolaurin and silica, which help to regulate oil, while still having soothing qualities, due to the Avène thermal spring water and zinc gluconate [in the formula]."