While most of us are familiar with vibrators because of their delightful buzzing capabilities, there are a few models on the market that take stimulation to the next level. I'm talking, of course, about thrusting vibrators. Not only do these toys vibrate, but they're also hooked up with gears and gadgets that mimic the thrusting motions of a penis, which offers a unique sensation that massages your G-spot in a smoother, gentler way. To help narrow down your search, find a handy guide to the best thrusting vibrators (that you can buy on Amazon, by the way), ahead.

You can typically identify a thrusting vibrator by the sort of ruched detailing it has on its shaft, which allows the vibrator to expand and contract in a pleasurable way. The important thing to remember is that a thrusting vibrator massages your G-spot (or your prostate, if you're inserting it into your anus). Most women can't get off on just G-spot stimulation alone, so if you're also in need of clitoral stimulation to get off, you can either manually masturbate or choose a thrusting vibrator that has an attachment that stimulates your clit.

Scroll on to discover five of the best vibrators that thrust.

1. Best Traditional Thrusting Vibrator Treediride Realistic Dildo $24 | Amazon See On Amazon The easiest way to incorporate a thrusting toy into your collection is to reach for a dildo, like this one. The Treediride Realistic Dildo looks like a penis, and thanks to the silicone rubber it's made of, it feels like one, too. The Treediride is beginner-friendly, with just over 5.5 insertable inches in length, making it something that anyone, no matter your level of experience, can enjoy. Highlights include seven retractable thrusting and vibrating modes (that result in over 200 thrusts per minute at its highest speed), a powerful suction cup so you can stick it onto any hard surface, and an included remote control. It even heats up for an even more realistic sensation. "The detailing leads to a very realistic experience," reported one reviewer. "The motion of the dildo is unlike any i have ever seen before. It is a strong thrusting motion much like a realistic experience ... The remote control makes it fun and easy to use alone or with a partner. The suction cup is strong and will definitely stay where placed as long as you use a smooth surface."

2. A Slightly Larger Option (With An Extra-Long Handle) Erocome Big Powerful Thrusting Dildo $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Like the Treediride vibrator, above, this is another realistic, self-heating option. Since it heats to body temperature, it'll never get too hot, and it has 10 unique vibration settings and three different thrusting modes. The Erocome Big Powerful Thrusting Dildo, however, is a bit bigger; it offers 6.3 inches of insertable length and is just a teeny bit thicker, as well. The other great thing about this thrusting vibrator it its large "handle" that makes it easy to grip and control. This is a better option for people who like to control their dildos with their hands, as opposed to mounting a suction cup (it also makes it easy to use on others). "Just had my first truly satisfying orgasm in months," reported one reviewer. "The motor is super strong, and the fastest thrusting mode imitates someone who is about to cum."

3. Best Thrusting Rabbit Vibrator Paloqueth G-Spot Rotating Bunny Vibrator $32 | Amazonn See On Amazon For both G-spot and clitoral stimulation, you want the Paloqueth G-Spot Rotating Bunny Vibrator. It delivers intense vibrations to both sensitive spots, but its up-and-down thrusting function, which rolls and hits your G-spot, is where it truly comes alive. Equipped with three speeds and seven vibration modes, it's made of smooth jelly plastic that feels like a real penis. Plus, it's easily rechargeable via USB, and it runs pretty quietly, too. "I absolutely love how it can turn and twist while inside of you," one reviewer raved, while another wrote, "This vibrator is fabulous ... The rabbit ears and the vibrator fit perfectly in place where I could get both the clitoral and vaginal orgasm at the same time. The rotating head of the vibrator hits your g spot perfectly, massaging it to help you get the max orgasm. The rabbit ears are nothing but sheer joy. You will orgasm in less than 3 minutes, I promise!"

4. Best Mini Thrusting Vibrator Hismith Mini Thrusting Machine $37 | Amazon See On Amazon For stimulation on the go, the Hismith Mini Thrusting Machine is perfect. It's a thrusting vibrator without any bells and whistles — just a penis-shaped vibe with 10 vibration patterns. It's ergonomically-designed to hit your sweet spot every time it thrusts, offering stimulation every time you use it. But since it doesn't have a clitoral massager, you might have to manually masturbate in order to bring yourself to orgasm. It's made of waterproof, medical-grade silicone and provides an hour of pleasure on a single charge. Grab this mini toy for travel, and you'll never be without an orgasm again.