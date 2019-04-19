Dry shampoo gets all the glory when it comes to hair products, but for anyone like me with fine hair that gets greasy and flat, texturizing sprays are the real hero. Part dry shampoo due to its ability to soak up oil, a texturizer's greatest accomplishment is its ability to add volume and hold to thin hair that otherwise seems to just hang there. Finding the best texturizing sprays for thin hair comes with a lot of trial and error, which is where this list comes in to help save the day.

If your thin hair looks particularly flat or limp, try applying texturizing spray at the root for added volume. And if your hair has trouble maintaining a curl, applying texturizing spray before hitting it with your iron might be the key to making your style last longer throughout the day. To get the most out of your texturizing spray, mist it throughout sections of your hair once it's dry and style your hair after (then hit it again once you're ready to go). And because it doesn't leave your hair stiff like hairspray, you can feel free to brush through it and play around with your look until it's just right.

Check out five of the best texturizing sprays for thin hair at every price point, ahead.

1. The Best Texturizing Spray Of All Time Shu Uemura Texture Wave Dry Finishing Spray $34 Amazon See On Amazon Having tried a lot of texturizing sprays, I can confidently say that this is the best texturizing spray of all time. Plumping up hair with texture and grit, the Shu Uemura Texture Wave Dry Finishing Spray magically adds a soft bend to even the finest hair types before you go in with the curling wand. If you're looking for more defined waves, you can use this as a finishing spray after curling your hair, too. It will make sure the style holds, but it's still light enough that you can run a brush through your hair. I've found that it's also great for second-day hair because it refreshes waves without having to go back over your hair with more heat. Plus, the mineral powders in this formula work particularly well to soak up any grease at the root of the hair without the telltale white residue dry shampoos leave behind.

2. The Best Budget-Friendly Texturizing Spray For Thin Hair Garnier Fructis Texture Tease Dry Touch Finishing Spray $4 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to drugstore texturizers, this is without a doubt my favorite. The Garnier Fructis Texture Tease Dry Touch Finish Spray doesn't leave your hair feeling tacky, no matter how much you layer on, and it truly does add body and hold to thin hair. Amazon users swear by this stuff, with one writing, "If you have fine or thin hair as I do, you will love using this product, because it helps to texturize and thicken hair." Another says, "My hair has always been fine, and now it's thinning as well. But this stuff makes a big difference; it gives my hair enough texture that I can backcomb it and it holds, plus it makes it look fuller."

3. The Cult-Favorite Texturizing Spray Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray $46 Amazon See On Amazon Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray has earned itself a dedicated following over the years, and with good reason. Not only does it work to give fine hair a boost, but its ingredients also keep your hair protected from environmental stress (think UV damage from the sun) while preventing it from drying out (something most texturizing sprays are admittedly guilty of). Ingredients like zeolite crystallines and hydrolyzed wheat protein absorb oil and odor while adding body, and extracts like kiwi, passion flower, ginger root, and mango protect the hair while adding moisture and shine. One Amazon user who describes their hair as thin and fine, writes, "After curling, I spray a generous amount all through my hair and brush it out. My hair looks like it has tripled in volume, and it lasts all day long."

4. The Texturizing Spray Beloved By Professionals Redken Wind Blown 05 Dry Finishing Spray $18 Amazon See On Amazon For years, I've watched the pros use this Redken Wind Blown 05 Dry Finishing Spray on models backstage at fashion week for that effortlessly cool hair that every model seems to be born with (don't worry, it's actually all thanks to texturizing spray, a curling wand, and a seriously skilled stylist). This Redken option is equal parts hairspray and texturizer for when you need more hold, making it especially helpful for tousled braids and ponytails. Much like the wind blown part of its name suggests, it truly does produce that airy, windswept finish to fine hair, so that your style never looks too polished.