Whether you've been using pads for years and you're ready for a change or you're just starting out, the best tampons for beginners make it super easy to make the switch.

When you're searching for a great starter tampon, the first thing to consider is overall comfort. As a first-timer, you'll want a product with a slim design and sleek applicator for easy insertion. But that's only half the battle. Once you have the tampon in place, you want to make sure that it stays in place. Be on the lookout for a tampon that expands, is leak-proof, and is comfortable throughout the day.

Before you buy, you may want to consider your individual cycle and lifestyle. Like pads, you'll want to find a tampon that matches your flow: light, regular, or super. But other than that, you also want to keep your daily schedule in mind. For example, if you tend to be on the go without very many breaks, you'll definitely want a tampon that will last for at least eight hours. Or if you know you'll still hit the gym during your period, be on the lookout for a sports tampon that will stay put.

When shopping, it can be tough to figure out the best option for your body and lifestyle. Here's a round-up of some of the best tampons for beginners out there to make the transition easy and comfortable.

1. The Best For Most People U by Kotex Click Regular Absorbency Tampons (18-Count, 2-Pack) $15 Amazon See On Amazon This regular absorbency tampon by Kotex's hyper-personalized brand, U, is the perfect starter tampon for almost everyone. First, it's extremely compact — you can easily slip it into any pocket. When you're ready to use it, simply pull the applicator until you hear a click, transforming this discreet little package into a full-sized product. The slim applicator and smooth tip make it easy to insert, and the cotton expands to prevent leaks. Plus, this tampon is totally fragrance-free so you don't have to worry about it irritating your skin.

2. The Best For A Lighter Flow Tampax Pearl Lite Absorbency Tampons (50-Count, 4 Pack) $37 Amazon See On Amazon If you tend to have a lighter flow, this super comfortable tampon by Tampax Pearl is a perfect starter option. The sleek Pearl applicator makes insertion easy, but it's their specially-formulated "Smooth Removal Layer" that makes this tampon stand out. This layer lightly coats the tampon itself to make removing it even easier and more comfortable. (This is especially important with a lighter period, when the cotton itself may still be slightly dry.) Even so, this tampon still has you covered in case of a leak; the cotton braid on the tail absorbs leaks in a snap. Plus, this tampon provides up to eight hours of protection so you can go all day knowing you're covered. For the best deal, this package gives you 200 tampons for just $37. But, if you're looking for a smaller set to try out, you can also pick up 50 of them for just $18. One fan raves, "I am a first time user of Tampons. I needed to learn this because I was going to go swimming weekly... OMG! It was so easy to use from my first try. The plastic applicator makes it very easy to insert... This is definitely a great tampon especially for those that are just starting to learn how to use tampons."

3. The Best For A Heavy Flow Tampax Radiant Super Plus Absorbency Tampons (128-Count) $26 Amazon See On Amazon No need to worry about leaks with this heavy absorbency tampon, also by Tampax Radiant. This line of products guarantees complete protection from leaks and odor, no matter how heavy your flow. Like its lighter counterpart, this tampon also forms to create a seal and features a braid at the tail to stop leaks. Plus, the smooth CleanGrip applicator makes insertion super comfortable. And bonus: This tampon comes with an extra quiet wrapper so you can discreetly unwrap and dispose of it without anyone knowing. One reviewer raves, "One of the most reliable tampon brands, the only one I'll use. I have a very heavy period so a reliable tampon that can stop leaks until I can get to a bathroom is important, and for the amount you get for the price you can't beat it. I've switched over to buying tampons exclusively from Amazon."

4. The Best For Sports U by Kotex Unscented Fitness Tampons With Fit Pak (31-Count) $8 Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to give up your gym time if you opt for this fitness tampon by U. Like its everyday counterpart, these tiny tampons feature a slim applicator that clicks into place to bring it to its full size. The tampon itself has flexible grooves woven into the cotton so it moves as your body moves while still offering up to eight hours of protection. Even better? Each box comes with a Fit Pack — a discreet sleeve that holds up to three tampons at a time. Just toss it in your gym bag and go! One fan says, "These were actually my first tampons when I was still a teenager and to this day I still think they are great. I haven't gotten them in a while though because they're usually a little pricier, but the price on Amazon is great! They are super easy to insert and I absolutely love their compact size. It's silly but I love that they come in different colors and it makes getting my period not so horrible."