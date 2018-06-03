The 5 Best Sunscreens That Won't Clog Pores
Sunscreens are one of those beauty products you should never leave home without. They are the ultimate skin saver, protecting your face from everything — from dark spots to acne scars and, of course, sunburn. But if you've got oily skin, it can be difficult to find sunscreens that won't clog your pores. Most formulas can be heavy, greasy, and packed with oil, which spells "nightmare" for anyone with acne-prone, overly-oily complexions.
But if you know what to look for, it's easy to find sunscreens that are lightweight and that won't clog your precious pores. While a lot of folks will tell you to seek out oil-free formulas, that's not always the best course of action. In fact, as you'll see on this list, oils can actually be helpful for folks with acne-prone faces. Why? Because a lack of oil can trick skin into thinking it needs to compensate, so it winds up producing more. So slathering the right kind of oil on your skin can actually help to control excess sebum production.
The oils you do want to stay away from are mineral oils, as they tend to clog your pores. It's also a good idea to look for formulas that claim to be lightweight, or that are made by brands that specialize in skin care. That way, you know you'll be reaching for a skin protectant that puts your dermis first.
Ready to find the best sunscreens that won't clog your pores? We've got your list, ahead.
1The Best Overall Sunscreen
There's nothing worse than a sunscreen that leaves a shiny sheen behind ones it dries. Luckily, La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid is the opposite. It dries completely matte, making it a go-to for folks with oily, acne-prone skin. Its matte texture also means its a dream primer for makeup, making this a sunscreen that's perfect for daily wear. And the fact that it's non-comedogenic means it won't clog your pores. Anthelios is also allergy-tested, paraben-free, and fragrance-free, making it clutch for those with sensitive skin, too.
2The Best For Sensitive Skin
Acne-prone skin can also be extremely sensitive, which is why some people need a sunscreen that addresses both concerns. Sun Bum Premium Sunscreen Face Stick is the answer to those prayers. It's oil-free, so it won't clog your pores, and was formulated with sensitive skin in mind — that means no parabens, fragrances, or other ingredients that might cause irritations or breakouts. It's also water resistant up to 80 minutes, making it perfect for beach days, pool days, or outdoor sweat sessions. No need to choose between your skin concerns anymore — Sun Bum covers the whole spectrum.
3The Best Daily Moisturizer With SPF
Thick, creamy moisturizers get a bad wrap when it comes to clogging pores — but Skin Laundry Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30 busts all those myths. It's an intensely hydrating cream that dries down to a sheer, matte finish. You won't believe how lightweight, yet moisturizing, this lotion is — and it's all thanks to the sodium hyaluronate. It has a much smaller molecular size than hyaluronic acid, making it even better at penetrating the skin without clogging pores. And thanks to its ability to hold 1000 times its weight in water, you're well-moisturized without having to rely on a greasy, heavy cream. Bonus: It wears comfortably under makeup, without any clumping or pilling. What more could you ask for?
4The Best Sun Oil To Help Control Excess Sebum
I know what you're thinking — an oil suncreen? Trust me — Tony Moly BCDATION Multi Use Sun Oil SPF 50+ is worth a shot. Since it's an oil, it attracts excess oil, keeping your overactive sebum production under control. And the formula is so lightweight, reviewers claim it feels like water — so it's almost guaranteed to not clog your pores. Plus, since it's a multi-use oil, it can also be worked into your hair, keeping both your strands and scalp protected from the sun.
5The Best For Treating Existing Sun Damage
While all sunscreens protect against sun damage, it's rare to find one that actively works to heal existing sun damage. But that's exactly what Dr. Denis Gross Dark Spot Sun Defense Sunscreen SPF 50 does. Thanks to a healthy dose of vitamins C and E (in addition to mega-hydrating hyaluronic acid) this formula works to reduce the appearance of dark spots and uneven skin tone while keeping skin moisturized. And since it's non-comedogenic and free of funky chemicals like parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, there's nothing in the formula to plug up your pores. Not only will you be protected from a nasty sunburn, but your skin will look better over time the more you use this sunscreen. All the more reason to keep reapplying!
Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily's editorial and sales departments.