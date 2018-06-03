Sunscreens are one of those beauty products you should never leave home without. They are the ultimate skin saver, protecting your face from everything — from dark spots to acne scars and, of course, sunburn. But if you've got oily skin, it can be difficult to find sunscreens that won't clog your pores. Most formulas can be heavy, greasy, and packed with oil, which spells "nightmare" for anyone with acne-prone, overly-oily complexions.

But if you know what to look for, it's easy to find sunscreens that are lightweight and that won't clog your precious pores. While a lot of folks will tell you to seek out oil-free formulas, that's not always the best course of action. In fact, as you'll see on this list, oils can actually be helpful for folks with acne-prone faces. Why? Because a lack of oil can trick skin into thinking it needs to compensate, so it winds up producing more. So slathering the right kind of oil on your skin can actually help to control excess sebum production.

The oils you do want to stay away from are mineral oils, as they tend to clog your pores. It's also a good idea to look for formulas that claim to be lightweight, or that are made by brands that specialize in skin care. That way, you know you'll be reaching for a skin protectant that puts your dermis first.

Ready to find the best sunscreens that won't clog your pores? We've got your list, ahead.

2 The Best For Sensitive Skin Amazon Sun Bum Premium Sunscreen Face Stick $9 AmazonBuy Now Acne-prone skin can also be extremely sensitive, which is why some people need a sunscreen that addresses both concerns. Sun Bum Premium Sunscreen Face Stick is the answer to those prayers. It's oil-free, so it won't clog your pores, and was formulated with sensitive skin in mind — that means no parabens, fragrances, or other ingredients that might cause irritations or breakouts. It's also water resistant up to 80 minutes, making it perfect for beach days, pool days, or outdoor sweat sessions. No need to choose between your skin concerns anymore — Sun Bum covers the whole spectrum.

3 The Best Daily Moisturizer With SPF Amazon Skin Laundry Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30 $25 AmazonBuy Now Thick, creamy moisturizers get a bad wrap when it comes to clogging pores — but Skin Laundry Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30 busts all those myths. It's an intensely hydrating cream that dries down to a sheer, matte finish. You won't believe how lightweight, yet moisturizing, this lotion is — and it's all thanks to the sodium hyaluronate. It has a much smaller molecular size than hyaluronic acid, making it even better at penetrating the skin without clogging pores. And thanks to its ability to hold 1000 times its weight in water, you're well-moisturized without having to rely on a greasy, heavy cream. Bonus: It wears comfortably under makeup, without any clumping or pilling. What more could you ask for?