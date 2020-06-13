When you have breakout-prone skin, shopping for sunscreen can be hard. But luckily, there are a few things to know to look out for that will make the process much easier. The best sunscreens for acne-prone skin will typically have oil-free, non-comedogenic formulas, in addition to an SPF of at least 30 (like any good sunscreen should). Also, if your skin is prone to excess oil, look for a sunscreen with a matte finish or ingredients that work to curb shine.

Remember, no matter what sunscreen you select, be sure to use enough to thoroughly cover your entire face and/or body. And to prevent your sunscreen from going bad, keep it in a cool, shady place. Last, don't forget to reapply your sunscreen every two hours if you're out in the sun, or sooner if you've gone in the water, to keep your skin properly protected.

With those sun-safety tips in mind, scroll on the shop the best sunscreens for acne-prone skin, for both your face and body.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. Face: The Best Sunscreen For Acne-Prone Skin La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed especially for people who are prone to clogged pores and breakouts, La Roche-Posay's Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen is not only oil-free, but oil-absorbing, thanks to ingredients like perlite and silica, which work to keep skin from appearing shiny throughout the day and give this sunscreen its matte, dry-touch finish. The non-irritating, noncomedogenic formula is also fragrance-free, non-greasy, and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. What's more, it doesn't contain any oxybenzone or octinoxate — two of the most harmful ingredients to marine life — and it has a nice, high SPF of 60 to protect skin from both UVA and UVB rays. It's an especially great choice for oily and acne-prone skin types that are on the sensitive side.

2. Face: The Best Affordable Sunscreen For Acne-Prone Skin Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen $10 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for something a bit more affordable, you can't go wrong with this Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen, especially considering its $10 price tag. Like the La Roche-Posay sunscreen, this one is oil-free, non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Additionally, an SPF of 55 gives skin ample sun protection, its matte finish helps curb shine, and its lightweight formula won't make your skin feel sticky or suffocated, even on hot, humid days.

3. Face: The Best Korean Sunscreen For Oily, Acne-Prone Skin Etude House Sunprise Mild Airy Finish Sun Milk SPF50+ / PA+++ $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This mineral-based sunscreen from Korean brand Etude House is a favorite among people with oily, acne-prone skin. The lightweight formula helps balance oil production, while ingredients like centella asiatica extract and aloe vera work to keep skin hydrated and soothed, but not greasy. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers gave it a glowing review, writing things like, "I have acne prone, oily skin. This is the best sunscreen I've ever used. Tried tons of Asian [sunscreens], all of which broke me out or made me super oily. This one stays matte and hasn't caused any acne. Will continue to repurchase!" Several other reviewers raved about its oil-controlling abilities and non-greasy, barely-there finish.

4. Face & Body: The Best Sunscreen For Acne-Prone Skin Paula's Choice Extra Care Non Greasy Sunscreen $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for a sunscreen you can use on your body and face? Then you want this Paula's Choice Extra Care Non Greasy Sunscreen. As its name suggest, it's lightweight and non-greasy — but more importantly, it actually works to absorb excess oil using kaolin and bentonite clays. Other key ingredients in the fragrance-free formula include vitamins A, C, and E for antioxidants, aloe for hydration, and silica for further oil-balancing benefits. It's also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and has a matte finish, despite its silky smooth texture.