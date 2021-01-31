Because they're so portable and easy to apply, sunscreen sticks have become a beauty bag mainstay, especially during summer, when frequent reapplication throughout the day becomes mandatory. Picking out a sunscreen that'll actually protect your skin without causing irritation is a notoriously tricky process, though — but you can't go wrong with any of the best sunscreen sticks featured here. They all have an SPF of at least 30, as suggested by the American Academy of Dermatology, and they're all fragrance-free and mineral-based as well. That means each and every one of these sunscreens should be completely safe for people with sensitive skin, including kids and babies.

Though it's easy to toss a sunscreen stick in your bag or leave it at your desk at work, one complaint people often have about sunscreen sticks is that they can get melty in high heat. To prevent that from happening, toss yours into a cooler with some ice packs when you're at the beach, and don't leave them in your car.

Scroll on to shop five of the best sunscreen sticks, all for $10 (or less) on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Sunscreen Stick With SPF 50 Baby Bum SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Stick $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Though it may be called Baby Bum, this is a great sunscreen stick for all ages. The zinc-based (aka mineral) formula is super nourishing, thanks to moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil, avocado oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter, while broad-spectrum SPF 50 ensures your skin stays fully protected from both UVA and UVB rays. It's resistant to sweat and water for up to 80 minutes, and it's vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free, too. For more extra-gentle sunscreen products, the rest of Sun Bum's Baby Bum line is worth checking out as well.

2. Runner Up CeraVe Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This is another excellent mineral sunscreen stick with SPF 50, and it's an equally gentle, good-for-skin choice. The reason this fell into the second spot, though, is that it's only water resistant up to 40 minutes, as opposed to Baby Bum's 80 minutes. Like most CeraVe products, this is formulated with hyaluronic acid and three types of ceramides to keep your skin moisturized and strong. It's oil-free and fragrance-free as well.

3. The Best Sunscreen Stick With SPF 30 Thinkbaby Safe Sunscreen Stick SPF 30 $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer products with SPF 30, go with this sunscreen stick from Thinkbaby. It's water resistant for up to 80 minutes and free of almost every questionable ingredient imaginable, like parabens, avobenzone, oxybenzone, phthalates, synthetic fragrance, and more. Instead, it's formulated with tons of nourishing botanicals, like coconut oil, aloe, shea butter, cocoa butter, and papaya extract. This was the first sunscreen to fulfill Whole Foods Premium Care guidelines, and its highly rated by the EWG as well.