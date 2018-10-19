There's nothing like a tidy room to make you feel more at ease, and this begins with not having miscellaneous shoes strewn all over your closet floor. To get organized, you'll want to invest in one of the best sturdy shoe racks that'll neatly hold all your shoes and make your life easier in the process.

When choosing a shoe rack, first consider the amount of space — and the amount of shoes — you have to work with. If you don't have a lot of space, a stackable option or over-the-door hanging rack are the best choices, as they'll take up the least amount of room. If you're more concerned about the look or function, opt for a shoe storage solution that doubles as a piece of furniture or a heavy-duty rack that's able to hold a lot of weight.

To help you decide between all the different shoe organizers out there, I've compiled a list of the best sturdy shoe racks available on Amazon. All these options are stable and built to last, so you won't have to worry about flimsy materials folding under the weight of your favorite kicks. Browse my picks, below, and you'll never have to spend another moment digging to find that missing shoe.

1 The Overall Best Sturdy Shoe Rack Considering Design & Price Seville Classics 3-Tier Resin Slat Utility Rack $30 Amazon See On Amazon Seville Classic's three-tier shoe rack is as sturdy as they come. Featuring a robust iron frame and resin slat shelves that can hold up to 30 pounds each, this option is strong enough for the heaviest of shoes. Together, all three shelves can hold nine pairs, and — even better — the entire unit can be folded flat for easy storage when it's not in use. With more than 6,400 mainly-positive Amazon reviews, users love this rack's quality and affordable price point.

2 A Large Portable Shoe Rack With Wheels Whitmor 10-Tier Rolling Shoe Rack $37 Amazon See On Amazon If you have lots of shoes and want an all-in-one storage solution, opt for the 10-tier rolling shoe rack from Whitmor. This tall, vertical rack — which also has thousands of Amazon reviews — has four lockable wheels, making it easy to transport from room to room. (You can, however, detach the wheels and make it a stationary unit, too.) Its sleek chrome frame includes 10 shelves that can hold up to 50 pairs of shoes.

3 A Hanging Shoe Rack That Fits Right Over Your Door Whitmor Over-The-Door Shoe Rack $26 Amazon See On Amazon To truly save space, opt for an over-the-door shoe rack like this one, which is also from Whitmor. The 12-rack design holds up to 36 pairs of shoes, and it boasts durable door pads that make hanging — and freeing up coveted floor space! — super painless. What's more, the shelves easily fold up to fit taller pairs of shoes beneath them. Reviewers note that it's an easy unit to assemble, to boot.

4 A Discreet Shoe Storage Cabinet That Looks Like Furniture Baxton Studio Coolidge Shoe-Storage Cabinet $75 Amazon See On Amazon This shoe-storage cabinet by Baxton Studio 1) stores shoes, and 2) looks like a chic piece of furniture. Made with wood and fiberboard in a trendy espresso finish, this sturdy option has two hinged doors that open up to reveal four solid shelves. Amazon reviewers love it for its sleek, functional aesthetic, noting that it works particularly well in entryways to eliminate shoe clutter.