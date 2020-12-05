The most popular Sorel boots — or perhaps the most instantly identifiable ones — are the brand’s famous shin-high stompers with their lace-up front and impressive faux-fur cuff, but a few other fan-favorites have emerged that have just as many rave reviews on Amazon. Although the Portland-based brand specializes in winter-worthy pairs, the best Sorel boots now extend beyond winter wear to include ankle boots and even stylish wedge designs that still feature the brand’s legendary craftsmanship.

You’ll know a Sorel boot by its weatherproof design, incredible insulation, and high-quality materials, often partially made by hand. These boots are expensive, yes, but they might be the last pair of boots you’ll need for a decade (or more). Most of the pairs below combine a waterproof full-grain or nubuck leather upper with fully sealed seams for a double layer of protection on extra foul days. Sorel snow boots rely on vulcanized rubber soles for maximum protection. And rest assured every Sorel boot has the traction you need to go the distance, from a herringbone grid to the waffle iron of a lug sole.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Sorel boot if it didn’t keep you warm, and each of their bestsellers affords its own degree of insulation. At the bare minimum you’ll have a padded fleece-lined footbed with contoured foam for long-lasting comfort, but their extreme weather boots feature incredibly thick felt liners (a lot like a boot sock), as well as frost plugs to prevent the insulation from collapsing if you happen to be on your feet for a while.

Whether you’re shopping for the best winter boots money can buy or a comfortable ankle boot you can travel with, these are the best Sorel boots that shoppers report are worth the investment.

1. The Iconic Tall Snow Boot SOREL Joan Of Arctic Boot $189 | Amazon See On Amazon With enthusiastic reviews on Amazon, the instantly recognizable Joan of Arctic boot holds first place in the brand's hall of fame. There's a lot to love, including a waterproof suede upper with sealed seams, heavy-duty cord laces that meet a luxe faux-fur trim, and a handcrafted vulcanized rubber sole with grippy herringbone tread to see you through any kind of inclement weather. One fan raved, "They are easy to put on, easy to take off & very comfortable to walk around in." Inside, you'll find a removable felt boot liner that's a full six millimeters thick, plus a frost plug underneath to keep you warm no matter how many hours you're standing. "I've worn them several times for long hours, my feet have been comfortable and warm the whole time," as one Minnesota reviewer vouched. For a shorter option, try the light-on-your-feet Explorer Joan boot that’s also a top seller. Although there are few reviews on Amazon, it’s a fan favorite with over 700 reviews on Sorel's brand site alone. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 – 11

2. The Best-Selling Mid-Calf Winter Boot With A Sherpa Cuff SOREL Caribou Boot $160 | Amazon See On Amazon For a less intense boot that's equally hardy, Sorel's best-selling Caribou boot packages the heavy-duty features from the Joan Of Arctic in a mid-calf pair. With almost 2,000 ratings on Amazon, shoppers love these serious snow boot. The mid-calf height can cut through short snowdrifts with a waterproof nubuck leather upper with sealed seams and vulcanized rubber sole. It actually has a thicker removable boot lining than the Joan, with the felt clocking in at 9 millimeters thick, along with frost plugs and a sherpa cuff instead of faux fur. "These boots can tackle anything, from rain, deep puddles to snow, deep snow. They even have some grip on ice and they are warm and very comfortable. I love them and cannot imagine why I spent half my life with Moonboots," one convert raved. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 – 12

3. A Cute Wedge Ankle Boot With Epic Traction SOREL Joan of Arctic Wedge II Chelsea Boot $120 | Amazon See On Amazon The Joan of Arctic wedge boasts the same waterproof full-grain suede or leather uppers of the original, with a foam footbed lined in microfleece and a contoured midsole for serious comfort. This pair also boasts major traction: the heavy lug sole has a waffle iron grid (you can see it impressively in profile) that's guaranteed to be a lifesaver when there's rain or snow. Thick elastic gores and a heel tab make them easy to pull on. You might buy them for their weatherproofing, but you'll keep them for their comfort, as one shopper reported: "The first day I wore them was to work. I have plantar fasciitis and a job where I walk a lot. These were so comfortable that I didn’t have to change out of them until I got home (which was 10:00 pm because I went out...)" The reviewer added, "I have tried so many 'comfort' brands and these boots blow them out of the water, and also, they’re just so CUTE! These boots will definitely be a cold weather staple for me." Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 5 – 12

4. The Ultra-Rugged Ankle Boots With Chelsea-Style Inspiration Sorel Emelie Waterproof Ankle Boots $150 | Amazon See On Amazon This good-looking leather boot falls somewhere on the spectrum between a fashion shoe and a hiker. Waterproof full-grain leather is constructed into a stylish Chelsea boot with felt elastic gores and a heel tab so you can get into them easily; then the seams are fully waterproofed so rain can't get in. Inside is a memory EVA foam footbed and a canvas lining for soft, breathable, durable comfort over the molded rubber lug sole. Wear these with everything from jeans and flannel to a sweater dress — they'll go the distance. "These shoes are amazing! I bought them for a trip to Paris because it was going to be rainy when I was there and they did not disappoint. They were warm and waterproof, but most importantly, they were comfortable! I walked 24 miles in these shoes over three days with absolutely no issues," one shopper attested. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5 – 12

5. A Fan-Favorite Boot For Everyday Errands Sorel Out 'N About Plus Boots $120 | Amazon See On Amazon For cold, wet days when you don’t need a full tall boot but still want some extra waterproofing and insulation, the Sorel Out 'N About Plus boot get the job done without weighing you down. They feature a waterproof upper and the same indestructible vulcanized rubber soles as the brand's heftier snow boots, with sealed seams to protect the toasty faux-shearling lining, plus there's a removable fleece-covered foam insole. "I was worried that I was paying too much for boots...I also worried they wouldn't be warm enough to run around all day in the middle of a Minnesota winter," one shopper related. "These boots have exceeded my expectations in all areas and I am so happy I decided to purchase them. This is my third pair of Sorel boots and I have not be disappointed in any of them." Available colors: 7 (including quilted options)

Available sizes: 5 – 12