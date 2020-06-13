Hardwood floors look beautiful but they can also be slippery. Buying the best slippers for hardwood floors can help protect your surfaces while preventing slips. They're better to wear around the house than shoes with abrasive outsoles (like high heels and sneakers), since those can be damaging to wooden floors, causing dents and imperfections. Most slippers with non-abrasive outsoles are good for hardwood floors, because they provide warmth and grip while preventing scratches on your gorgeous wooden finishes.

When shopping for the best house slippers, keep an eye out for soft rubber outsoles that won't cause scratches. You'll also want to make sure they offer the proper amount of grip so you feel steady while walking around. Cushioned memory foam insoles might also be a nice touch, especially if comfort is your top priority. And when it comes to the uppers, breathable materials like terry cloth and cotton are ideal for staying cool, while faux fur, suede, and fleece offer extra coziness and warmth.

Whether you're looking for clogs that slip on easily, thong-style slippers that let your toes breathe, or ballet flats that are fully enclosed, this list has something for everyone.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Slippers For Warmth Ultra Ideas Women's Comfort Coral Fleece Memory Foam Slipper $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These clog slippers feature soft rubber soles that are non-slip and non-abrasive. And as a bonus, they're even waterproof so you can wear them outside. The colorful uppers are made with breathable fleece, while the insides are lined with additional faux fleece. There's dense memory foam to cushion and cradle your feet with every step, and underneath the memory foam is one layer of support foam as well as anti-shock EVA, making these slippers comfortable and resilient. Not to mention, they're super easy to slip on and off and come in five different colors including black, gray, navy blue, pink, and purple. According to fans: "These mare amazing for he price. They’re comfy and don’t slip on my wood floors. Keep feet warm but not sweaty." Available sizes: 5 - 12

2. A Flip-Flop Slipper To Let Your Feet Breath Wishcotton Memory Foam Flip Flop Slippers $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with anti-skid rubber outsoles that are also waterproof, these thong slippers are great to wear around the house if you have hardwood floors — especially if you're searching for a breezy open-air pair. These are built with adjustable toe thongs so you can customize the fit, and they also feature comfortable memory foam footbeds for cushioned steps. (However, these aren't made with additional foam and anti-shock layers, so they don't offer as much support as the first pair.) These are lined with moisture-wicking, quick-drying velvet material that also makes them suitable for spa days. Choose from four colors: gray, pink, wine, and blue. According to fans: "I love these slippers. They’re soft and comfortable and provide great support for the hard wood floors in my house." Available sizes: 5 - 12

3. A Faux Fur Slipper With Orthotic Support Vionic Gemma Plush Slipper $49 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for serious orthotic support, zero in on these faux fur slippers with extra supportive footbeds and a layer of anti-shock EVA material. However, there's no mention of memory foam, and reviewers note that they're not the softest option. According to the manufacturer, they're equipped with sturdy rubber outsoles — and because of that, they can help prevent slipping. And even though they're made like clogs, they can be secured with a strap. Plus, it has a slight 1.25-inch heel. They come in four different colors: black, blush, ivory, and light tan. According to fans: "I can’t walk around the house without these! Helps my heel pain from plantar fasciitis like you wouldn’t believe." Available sizes: 5 - 12

4. These Breathable Slippers Lined With Terry Cloth HomeTop Slip-On Memory Foam Slippers $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Three layers of high-density memory foam make these slippers some of the most comfortable house shoes you can find. The uppers are lined with soft, moisture-wicking terrycloth suitable for warm or cool temps, and the insoles are covered with breathable cotton. The non-skid rubber outsoles — which are also waterproof — provide great traction, making these slippers sturdy and durable for walking around on hardwood floors. Like others that I've mentioned, they're offered in four colors: gray, blue, red, and black. According to fans: "I love these slippers. They provide more support than most slippers due to the thick memory foam insole. The soles are grippy on my slippery wood floors." Available sizes: 5 - 12