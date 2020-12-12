They’re the New York Times’ Wirecutter’s number one type of slipper for a reason: the sheepskin moccasin. What's cozier or more timeless? But when it comes to the best sheepskin slippers to see you through everything from WFH meetings to mailbox runs, you're not limited to this one style. Options abound, from full-coverage booties to iconic slides. The most premium options will require a bit of an investment up-front but you'll likely have them for years. However, there are more affordable faux sheepskin options that will keep vegan feet happy, too.

Materials, Decoded

When it comes to sheepskin, the gold standard is double-face sheepskin, also called twin-face sheepskin. Both sides of the leather are used, resulting in a sueded exterior that retains the natural, original wool. Since the wool and leather are not separated for additional processing, they must be of superior quality from the start. Budget alternatives might opt for good-quality cow suede and then line it with sheepskin for softness and warmth.

Vegan sheepskin slippers will be made from polyester-based materials, like microsuede that can feel surprisingly close to the real thing. You’ll find them lined with dense faux fur or sherpa, a synthetic alternative to sheepskin. A full sherpa slipper is an even softer alternative that’s lighter to wear than imitation suede.

Indoor/Outdoor Use

Additional considerations include whether you want a pair exclusively for puttering around the house or to wear outside on occasion (for example, to take the dog out). All of the slippers here include waterproof soles with varying degrees of thickness and tread — most are rubber. And a touch of memory foam or a contoured footbed is always welcome, whether you plan to leave the couch or not.

From high-end sheepskin slides to faux suede moccasins — plus the replacement insoles to revive your favorite broken-in pair — these sheepskin slippers are the coziest of them all.

1. The Luxury Slippers You’ll Never Want To Take Off UGG Coquette Slipper $120 | Amazon See On Amazon The last word in sheepskin for many, UGG's Coquette slipper is made from plush double-face sheepskin layered over their signature padded sheepskin insole. As one fan noted, "Once you start wearing Ugg Coquette slippers, you will too experience that no other brand comes close to the quality, fit, support and warmth." It's clear these slippers are doing something right, having amassed more than 4,000 Amazon ratings. The brand's proprietary sole combines the best features of rubber and foam to create a lightweight and flexible waterproof sole with bootlike tread. "There is nothing like real sheepskin and natural wool is, in my opinion, the best fiber for warmth without overheating the feet," another satisfied shopper reported. If you're note quite ready to go all-in, Bearpaw's sheepskin slippers are solid choice at a more budget-friendly price point. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5 – 12

2. Some Faux Sheepskin Slippers You Can Toss In The Wash RockDove Trapper Moc Slipper $29 | Amazon See On Amazon These vegan shearling slippers are built from synthetic microsuede with deep-pile faux fur to look like the real deal with the added benefit of being machine washable. They have a classic moccasin style with that iconic whipstitching and a thick fluffy cuff wrapping behind the ankle. Inside is a layer of contoured memory foam with arch support over a waterproof rubber sole. "TL;DR - everything about these is amazing, buy them, order a size up," one fan summarized. "The lining is softer, bottoms are cushier, soles are thicker, and the red color I got is beautiful. [...] Pro tip, if you plan on wearing them outside, buy some water proofing spray and coat them with it." If you like that idea too, this spray is a top seller. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 – 12

3. The Classic Sheepskin Moccasin You Can Wear Indoors & Out Minnetonka Sheepskin Hardsole Moccasin $63 | Amazon See On Amazon Minnetonka's indoor outdoor sheepskin slippers feature a thick waterproof rubber sole made to be worn indoors or out, and an extra layer over the heel gives added protection from natural wear and tear when you’re driving. They're made from durable cow suede and lined by hand in genuine sheepskin for a hardy slipper with the legendary warmth and comfort you'd expect in a heritage pair. "I'm a die hard, once I discovered these I didn’t turn back," one reviewer raved. "This is the third pair I’ve owned. I wear them a LOT and it takes me about 4-5 years to need a new pair...I wear them in the summer for cool camping or stroll in the garden mornings, to run errands (they’re that cute), and of course they keep my feet warm all winter long." Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 – 11 (including wide sizes)

4. These Sheepskin Ankle Bootie Slippers With Memory Foam Acorn Oh Ewe Sheepskin Bootie $85 | Amazon See On Amazon For a superbly warm ankle slipper, Acorn's Oh Ewe sheepskin slipper bootie offers premium double-face sheepskin at a relatively accessible price point for this level of quality. Extra arch support and a cupped heel on the molded foam footbed provides incredibly good cushioning and stability, while the rubber sole can be taken outdoors for short stints with its waterproof functionality and low-profile tread. "Amazing! I wear these all day, every day, and six months after purchasing they are still extremely fluffy and soft. It’s like walking on a cloud! The rubber sole is resilient, but not stiff — perfect for quick trips out," one shopper wrote. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 6 – 11

5. The Sherpa Slippers That Look (And Feel) Like Clouds RockDove Terra Moc Slipper $23 | Amazon See On Amazon These soft sherpa slippers look like cozy sheepskin, with an artisan-style embroidered band for handcrafted vibes. "First off these slippers are way too cute! The cream color is beautiful and the stitching is really nice along the outside. And very soft and fluffy," as one shopper noted. They have a memory foam insole topped by a layer of fleece and a thin, flexible rubber tread on the bottom. "The memory foam is awesome and thick, and the sturdy soles are great," another reviewer weighed in. They're even machine washable for easy care. Some fans recommended sizing up for the best fit. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 – 12