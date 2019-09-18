When it comes to keeping your skin moisturized and soft, there are few more reliable ingredients than shea butter. Trendy ingredients may come and go, but shea butter has remained a skin care mainstay over the years for a reason. But because it is such a popular ingredient, it can be hard to figure out the best shea butter lotion to use to really benefit from its nourishing abilities. That said, whether you're looking for a face cream or foot lotion, you can't go wrong with any of the five top-notch moisturizers on this list that use shea butter as their star ingredient.

If you're interested in using a shea butter lotion to treat dry skin on your face or body, always aim to apply it on damp skin — so ideally, immediately after washing your face or showering. This is because damp skin absorbs moisture better, so it helps your moisturizer work more effectively. To amplify the effects of your shea butter foot cream, apply it before bed; then, slip on a pair of thick socks to really lock in moisture — consider buying a pair of moisturizing socks to take things to the next level. If you're extra, you can do the same thing with your hands, only put on a pair of moisturizing gloves instead of socks.

Regardless of how you choose to apply your shea butter lotion, just about any skin type can benefit from this miracle moisturizing ingredient. Scroll on for the five best shea butter moisturizers to keep your skin soft from head to toe.

1. The Best Shea Butter Lotion For Your Face Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this shea butter-rich cream a French pharmacy staple, but it's also a beauty editor- and makeup artist-favorite. Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré has a lightweight lotion consistency that sinks right into the skin, instantly leaving your face more hydrated and soothed, whether you use it as a nightly moisturizer or morning makeup primer (it can even be used on your body if you're prepared to stock up on the tiny tubes). In this formula, shea butter, beeswax, and aloe vera work to deeply nourish skin, while soy protein provides firming and toning benefits. The result is softer, smoother, and even healthier skin, thanks to the shea butter-derived fatty acids that help strengthen your skin's natural protective barrier. You can also use this French pharmacy staple to remove makeup, or as a moisturizing mask, by applying a thicker-than-normal layer.

2. The Best Drugstore Shea Butter Body Lotion Jergens Shea Butter Deep Conditioning Moisturizer $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This classic shea butter body lotion from Jergens combines several skin-conditioning ingredients in a long-lasting, 26.5-ounce pump bottle. Specifically designed to help treat dry skin, this formula uses pure African shea butter as its main ingredient, while cocoa and mango seed butter offer even more nourishing benefits to help lock in moisture for up to 24 hours. The brand also developed their own hydralucence blend to leave skin looking luminous as it improves tone and texture. Despite its heavy-duty moisturizing abilities, the lotion absorbs quickly without leaving any greasy residue behind.

3. The Best Organic Shea Butter Body Lotion Nourish Organic Moisturizing Shea Butter $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're looking for a formula that contains solely shea butter or you're committed to using beauty products that are as natural as possible, this body butter from Nourish Organic fits the bill. This ultra-rich option uses only fair-trade, USDA certified-organic shea butter to keep skin moisturized and soft. Nourish Organic's formula is free of a long list of questionable ingredients that includes parabens, phthalates, petrochemicals, artificial fragrances, mineral oils ... the list goes on. Because shea butter is the only ingredient here, it has more of a true butter consistency (as opposed to a traditional lotion) that changes depending on the temperature and melts with the warmth of your skin.

4. The Best Shea Butter Hand Lotion Burt’s Bees Lavender & Honey Hand Cream (4-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon To keep your hands moisturized on the go, this Burt’s Bees Lavender & Honey Hand Cream comes in a pack of four travel-friendly tubes that you can store everywhere from your desk to your purse. This hand cream packs in an impressive number of moisturizing ingredients to keep your hands smooth, and without any greasy feeling. In addition to shea butter, jojoba oil, coconut oil, pumpkin seed oil, and watermelon oil are included in the formula to soothe dry and inflamed skin while keeping your hands protected from damaging free radicals. And, if lavender and honey aren't your thing, Burt's Bees also created two other delicious scents to try: orange blossom and pistachio and rosemary and lemon.