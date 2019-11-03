The 5 Best Shampoos For Frizzy Hair

When it comes to frustrating hair moments, nothing hits quite as hard as when you've taken the time to style your hair straight only for waves to slowly set. (The same can be said for defined curls that wind up surrounded by a frizzy halo.) Like most hair conundrums, there are multiple causes behind your hair not cooperating. But the first step to solving hair that won't stay smooth happens in the shower. To give your hair a fighting chance against static and frizz, you need to start by using one of the best shampoos for frizzy hair.

Whether your hair is curly, straight, or somewhere in between, frizz can interrupt your finished style for a number of reasons. The most common cause behind frizz is that your hair is lacking moisture. This could be the result of not using a shampoo/conditioner that's hydrating enough, or, because you tend to over-work your hair with heat styling tools. Unsurprisingly, the weather is another major factor that can cause frizzy hair, as anyone who has ever experienced a humid day can attest that the higher the humidity level, the puffier your hair will be. This all comes back to your hair being dry, which causes the outer layer of your hair to draw in moisture from the humid air and swell, which translates to frizz.

Because washing your hair is the foundation of your routine, choosing a shampoo that doesn't strip your hair of moisture is essential when it comes to minimizing frizz throughout the day. This means finding a shampoo that contains hydrating ingredients (like coconut oil, for example), but it also means avoiding cleansing agents, like sulfates, which can strip your hair of its natural oils and therefore make your hair more dry.

Additionally, you can help prevent dryness and frizz by avoiding too-hot water when washing your hair, cutting back on heat styling, letting your hair air dry as much as possible (and using a microfiber towel when you need a little extra help), and incorporating products that moisturize your hair, like argan oil, into your styling routine.

And now, scroll on for five of the best shampoos for frizzy hair and flyaways.

1. Best Drugstore Shampoo For Frizzy Hair L'Oréal Paris EverPure Frizz-Defy Shampoo $7 | Amazon See On Amazon For an under-$10 frizz-fighting pick, L'Oréal's Frizz-Defy Shampoo from their EverPure line was formulated without sulfates, salts, or surfactants, which can strip the hair of its natural oils and are also said to dull color-treated hair. Instead, the shampoo gently cleanses the hair and scalp, using marula oil as its star ingredient to help fight frizz. The lightweight oil is naturally full of antioxidants, which can help prevent hair damage from environmental aggressors, and moisturizing fatty acids, which offer non-greasy nourishing benefits. The shampoo also helps fight frizz by offering UV and humidity protection, and its anti-fade formula is a great option for color-treated hair.

2. Best Shampoo For Curly, Frizzy Hair Carol’s Daughter Coco Crème Curl Quenching Shampoo $10 | Amazon See On Amazon For hair that's curly or coarse, you need a shampoo that contains even more moisturizing ingredients (which means using a heavy-duty conditioner, too). The Carol's Daughter Coco Crème Curl Quenching Shampoo is part of the brand's intensely moisturizing hair system that was created with curly hair types in mind. It helps restore moisture to dry hair so that coils become frizz-resistant and stay defined between washes. The formula is free of sulfates, which is especially important for curly hair types to avoid since they naturally tend to be drier. To hit hair with maximum hydration, Carol's Daughter combined several moisturizing and softening ingredients, like coconut oil, coconut milk, mango seed butter, and murumuru seed butter, to create a rich formula that quenches dry hair's thirst and reduces frizz.

3. Best Keratin Shampoo Frizzy Hair Virtue Smooth Shampoo $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Though this shampoo can be used on all hair types, the Virtue Smooth Shampoo is particularly beneficial wavy and curly hair that's become frizzy due to damage. The brand developed their own keratin, which they call Alpha Keratin 60ku, which more closely resembles the keratin of which hair is naturally made. Virtue explains that the keratin is able to bind with and fill in damaged areas of the hair shaft, which helps strengthen hair and repair damage with repeated use. The shampoo also includes soybean-derived phospholipids to further help frizz by protecting hair from humidity, as well as the herb gotu kola, which improves strength, smoothness, and shine. Plus, it's free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, synthetic colors and dyes, and, it's cruelty-free.

4. The Overall Best Shampoo For Frizzy Hair Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo $27 | Amazon See On Amazon No matter what kind of hair you have, the Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo will help you achieve better hair days with each wash. The sulfate-free, silicone-free, and cruelty-free formula has won multiple Allure Best of Beauty awards for its ability to prevent frizz while cleaning hair. To do this, the brand patented their Healthy Hair Molecule (OFPMA), which works to repel dirt and oil to keep your hair cleaner for a longer amount of time (aka so less washing is required). To banish frizz, the brand's PolyfluoroEster technology creates a barrier on hair that repels moisture, dirt, and oil, and blocks out humidity.