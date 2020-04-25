If your hair has become damaged, and your ends have started to split, one of the best things you can do is invest in a good shampoo. Obviously, there are countless formulas out there to choose from — but the best shampoos for damaged hair and split ends will focus on restoring moisture to your hair. With that said, look for a moisturizing shampoo that contains hydrating and strengthening ingredients like coconut, argan oil, biotin, and keratin protein.

In addition to using a repairing shampoo, Tia Ashe, a Kingston, New York-based salon owner and stylist at Love Hair Salon, suggests choosing ones that are sulfate free, since sulfates can exacerbate dryness. Also, try to shampoo your hair less frequently (“I feel like the natural oils that come out of the scalp are underestimated,” Ashe says), always use conditioner, and at the end of your shower or bath, rinse your hair with cool water to lock in all the moisture. Finally, take breaks from heat styling when you can, and use a hair mask about once a week (if your hair is really damaged and on the thicker side, consider swapping out your conditioner for a hair mask whenever you shampoo).

But of course, taking care of your damaged hair all starts with your shampoo. With that in mind, scroll on to shop the best shampoos for damaged hair on the market right now.

1. The Overall Best Shampoo For Damaged Hair & Split Ends Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo $25 | Amazon See on Amazon The Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo contains a rich, creamy blend of nourishing ingredients like keratin, silk amino acids, and argan, jojoba, and avocado oils. It was created specifically to strengthen and repair hair that's become damaged and weak; expect stronger, smoother, more manageable-feeling hair, as well as enhanced shine. The sulfate-free shampoo also boasts the brand's signature spicy-sweet scent — just another added bonus.

2. The Best Budget Shampoo OGX Anti-Breakage + Keratin Oil Shampoo $6 | Amazon See on Amazon For just over $5, this OGX Anti-Breakage + Keratin Oil Shampoo aims to strengthen hair, prevent against damage, and increase shine using a sulfate-free formula rich in argan oil and keratin. Multiple Amazon reviewers have reported less split ends with using this shampoo, who also note that it helps keep hair strong and doesn't mess with color.

3. The Best Shampoo For Curly, Damaged Hair Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Conditioning Shampoo (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon In this Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Conditioning Shampoo, coconut oil and monoï oil work together to restore softness and moisture to curly hair that's become dry or damaged. Other key ingredients include vitamin E, which helps prevent against breakage, and keratin protein for even more strengthening benefits. But perhaps best of all is the great value you get with this shampoo: For just $10, you'll get not one but two big bottles, so you'll be stocked for ages.