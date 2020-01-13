If you've finally given up the idea that sex pillows are just another unnecessary sex-cessory, congratulations! You're about to unlock a whole new world of sex positions. "Sex pillows provide easier, more satisfying sex," explains Annabelle Knight, a sexpert for Lovehoney, with whom I spoke for this article. "They help make sure that every base is covered, from ensuring their cushions provide ample, reliable support [for] two bodies in motion, to making sure cleanup is hassle free." All you need is one of the best sex pillows to start you on your journey, and luckily, you can find a great selection right on Amazon.

But what should you be looking for in a sex pillow? Well, it depends on what you're using it for. According to Knight, taller pillows are great for doggy style, because "they support the receiving partners hips and torso, and lift their behind into prime position for entry." For a T-bone position (when the receiver is laying on their side, and the giver is thrusting into them in a similar position to missionary), a wedge or ramp-style pillow is ideal. "In this position, the ramp supports the giver, while the wedge lifts the receiver."

That said, you don't necessarily need to shop for a pillow based solely on the positions you use them for. Pillows are so incredibly versatile that you'll always be able to find new ways to use them. "The perfect sex pillow will not only depend on you and your partner's position preferences, but also, some pillow shapes and sizes may feel better, depending on the height of you and your partner," says Knight. In short, it might take some trial and error before finding the perfect pillow for you.

With Knight's guidance, I've rounded up the best sex pillows on Amazon, ahead, so you can upgrade your sex life with just one click.

1. The Best Sex Pillow For Doggy-Style Sex Misstu Half Moon Pillow $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love doggy style, then a half-moon pillow is the one for you. Its shape offers the perfect amount of lift and support to ensure you and your partner are in the prime position for sex from behind. This pillow is inflatable, so it's easy to store when you're not using it, but it's strong enough to support up to 300 pounds and inflates easily with an included pump. What's more, it has a hole that can be used with a dildo or as a masturbation cup. It comes with a black satin bag, so you can deflate it and take it with you when you travel, and it has a no-skid bottom, so you can use it on your bed or on the floor.

2. The Best Wedge Pillow Evercharm Sex Wedge Pillow $11 | Amazon See On Amazon As far as sex pillows go, wedge pillows are perhaps the most popular. Unlike the half moon shape, the wedge is incredibly versatile and can be used in many different positions. In fact, both the giver and the receiver can find some support and positioning with this pillow. It can also take on a second life as a non-sex pillow, offering up support under your knees and behind your back. Evercharm's pillow is inflatable, making it easy to store and travel with, and is easy to wipe clean. It's also waterproof, so no worries if it gets a little wet.

3. The Best Wedge/Ramp Pillow Combo Liberator 24-Inch Wedge/Ramp Combo $200 | Amazon See On Amazon For a combination pillow, just like Knight suggested for versatility, pick up the Liberator 24-inch wedge/ramp combo. These two pieces fit together to provide an incredibly variable pillow that provides stability in countless positions. The pillows come in different colors and two lengths — regular and short — so you can find one that works for your height. It's covered in machine-washable microsuede, so it's easy to clean and comfortable on your skin. And while it doesn't deflate, it can easily be stashed under your bed.

4. The Best Sex Pillow To Mount A Dildo Liberator BonBon Sex Toy Mount $72 | Amazon See On Amazon If you haven't heard of the Liberator BonBon sex toy mount, allow me to introduce you to perhaps the most popular sex pillow on the market. It can be used as a half moon pillow for different sex positions, including doggy style — but you can also use this pillow with a dildo. Like the first half-moon pillow on this list, the Liberator doubles as a mount for your favorite toy (or, as a masturbation cup). What makes it different, however, is that it's sturdier to ride, since it's not inflatable; instead, it's stuffed with supportive foam inside — so you might find this one more comfortable. And, it has a machine-washable cover, so there's that key aspect, too. And even though it doesn't deflate like some of the other pillows on this list, it's discreet enough that it can blend in to the rest of your furniture once you take the dildo out.