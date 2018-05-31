The 5 Best Setting Powders For Combination Skin
If you've got combination skin, you know how difficult it can be to make sure your makeup sticks all day long. Since your T-zone tends to be oily, and your cheeks tend to get dry, it's hard to find a do-it-all foundation that works for your full face. By investing in one of the best setting powders for combination skin, however, you can bypass this problem, since they help absorb the grease from your makeup so it stays on all day.
When shopping for the right setting powder for combination skin, there are a few things you want to look out for. Since your face isn't overly greasy, stay away from powders that feel extra chalky or heavy, as they can lead to pilling. And if your cheeks feel like they don't need powder, feel free to skip. You don't necessarily need to use this stuff on your full face, which is why you want to look for powders that are as translucent as possible. That way, everything will blend beautifully.
Luckily, all of the products on this list of the best setting powders for combination skin pass these criteria with flying colors. So if you're in the market for a miracle-worker to set your makeup, scroll on.
1The Overall Best Setting Powder
If you're looking for a setting powder that's impervious to smudges and streaks, you're going to want to pick up Dermablend Loose Setting Powder. The translucent formula is made with superfine powder, which settles into your skin without creasing. But the fact that this powder is so fine is what ensures it doesn't smudge or pill once it's on. What's more? Dermablend keeps your makeup from budging for a full 16 hours — even through the sweatiest, steamiest days. For heavy-duty, stay-all-day coverage, this is your best bet.
2The Best Setting Powder For Baking
Makeup bakers, prepare to meet your new-favorite product. Sacha Buttercup Setting Powder has been touted by users as their go-to for "baking" — which is the process of setting your foundation with a lot of powder. Although the Dermablend product is great for baking, too, this one comes in subtly-colored options, so it'll work better with your contour. The process goes like this: After popping on your concealer and foundation, tap a large amount of Sacha Buttercup on without blending. Let it sit for a few minutes, and then gently brush the excess powder off. Voilà — you've got perfectly set makeup that will last all day.
3A Hydrating Setting Powder For Dry Skin
One of the biggest complaints people have about setting powders is how drying they can be. That's what sets By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder apart from other formulas. It contains micronized hyaluronic acid — a powerhouse of moisture — which ensures your powder sticks without sucking the hydration from your face. This is perfect for those with combination skin, because you can use it all over your face. It will never flake, so you can enjoy airbrushed-looking skin all day long.
4A Travel-Friendly Setting Powder
Between the messy loose formulas and the brushes needed for application, powders aren't exactly the most travel-friendly products on the planet. Enter: Glo Skin Beauty Loose Matte Finishing Powder. The translucent powder is pre-loaded into a cartridge connected to a brush, so you can apply this stuff on-the-go. The brush distributes just the right amount of product, so you don't end up with caked-on powder. It's so easy to use, you can swipe it on without a mirror.
5A Tinted Setting Powder With SPF
If you're someone who is always looking for multi-use products, then Pur 4-in-1 Pressed Makeup is for you. It works as a concealer, a setting powder, a foundation, and an SPF all in one. One swipe of this stuff gives you stay-all-day coverage without drying your skin out. Just one tip: If you're going to be spending a lot of time in the sun, it's a good idea to put on extra SPF before you pop this powder on. Since it's only got an SPF of 15, a little extra coverage is a good idea.
Available shades: blush medium, deep, deeper, golden dark, light, light tan, medium tan, porcelain, tan
