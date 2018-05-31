If you've got combination skin, you know how difficult it can be to make sure your makeup sticks all day long. Since your T-zone tends to be oily, and your cheeks tend to get dry, it's hard to find a do-it-all foundation that works for your full face. By investing in one of the best setting powders for combination skin, however, you can bypass this problem, since they help absorb the grease from your makeup so it stays on all day.

When shopping for the right setting powder for combination skin, there are a few things you want to look out for. Since your face isn't overly greasy, stay away from powders that feel extra chalky or heavy, as they can lead to pilling. And if your cheeks feel like they don't need powder, feel free to skip. You don't necessarily need to use this stuff on your full face, which is why you want to look for powders that are as translucent as possible. That way, everything will blend beautifully.

Luckily, all of the products on this list of the best setting powders for combination skin pass these criteria with flying colors. So if you're in the market for a miracle-worker to set your makeup, scroll on.

1 The Overall Best Setting Powder Amazon Dermablend Loose Setting Powder $26 AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for a setting powder that's impervious to smudges and streaks, you're going to want to pick up Dermablend Loose Setting Powder. The translucent formula is made with superfine powder, which settles into your skin without creasing. But the fact that this powder is so fine is what ensures it doesn't smudge or pill once it's on. What's more? Dermablend keeps your makeup from budging for a full 16 hours — even through the sweatiest, steamiest days. For heavy-duty, stay-all-day coverage, this is your best bet.

2 The Best Setting Powder For Baking Amazon Sacha Buttercup Setting Powder $22 AmazonBuy Now Makeup bakers, prepare to meet your new-favorite product. Sacha Buttercup Setting Powder has been touted by users as their go-to for "baking" — which is the process of setting your foundation with a lot of powder. Although the Dermablend product is great for baking, too, this one comes in subtly-colored options, so it'll work better with your contour. The process goes like this: After popping on your concealer and foundation, tap a large amount of Sacha Buttercup on without blending. Let it sit for a few minutes, and then gently brush the excess powder off. Voilà — you've got perfectly set makeup that will last all day.