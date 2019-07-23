While pale skin is never something you should be insecure amount, there are occasions when you might want a hint of glow on your legs. But some self-tanning products are better for certain areas than others, so if you're wondering what the best self-tanners for your legs are, keep reading to find out. But first, a few crucial self-tanning tips.

There are a few keys to getting an even, streak-free finish on your legs. First, make sure to always exfoliate before, preferably using some type of body scrub or body brush. Also, if you're someone who shaves your legs, make sure to do that before anything else. After shaving and/or exfoliating, apply a body lotion to get your skin moisturized and soft. This is especially important on areas like your knees and toes, which are more susceptible to patchiness.

Self-tanner pros will also tell you to invest in a tanning mitt to reduce the risk of streaking. Mitts also prevent your hands from getting stained and make it easier to cover wider surface areas.

Now that you know how to apply self-tanner without streaks, scroll on to take your pick from five of the best at-home tanning products on the market.

1. Best Self-Tanning Lotion L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Hydrating Self-Tanning Milk $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The beauty of this classic Sublime Bronze Hydrating Self-Tanning Milk from L'Oreal is that you won't even need to moisturize first. Both a body lotion and a self-tanner, this milky formula is lightweight and buildable, so you can work your way from a sun-kissed glow to a deep tan, depending on how often you apply it. The creamy formula lessens the chance of streaking, while the added vitamin E leaves your skin smooth and soft.

2. Best Natural Self-Tanner Coola Organic Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil $46 | Amazon See On Amazon Natural sun-care brand Coola is beloved for the clean ingredients with which the brand formulates its products. It leaves out questionable chemicals and potential irritants, and instead uses organic, botanical ingredients whenever possible. But this self-tanner has a ton of other great selling points, making it worth the splurge. In addition to be packed with nourishing ingredients and antioxidants that are good for your skin like argan oil, aloe vera, and hibiscus, this formula's dry oil finish leaves your skin with a silky sheen. What's more, the delicious piña colada scent counteracts that sickly fragrance most self-tanners are synonymous with. Even better, the formula is cruelty-free and reef-safe, so you can feel good about wearing it to the beach.

4. Best Self-Tanning Mousse Skinerals Californium Sunless Bronzer Mousse $24 | Amazon See On Amazon A lot of people prefer self-tanning mousses: Some people say they provide a darker tan, while others love that they're less oily. But with mousse, a tanning mitt is even more essential. Skinerals Californium Sunless Bronzer Mousse is an Amazon user-favorite with more than 1,500 five-star reviews. The vegan and cruelty-free formula has a light, pleasant scent and produces a bronze — never orange — tan. Plus, it dries quickly and lasts for up to seven days, depending on how often you shower. For those with a naturally darker skin tone, try the extra-dark blend.