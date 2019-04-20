Anyone who's ever said that you can't have your cake and eat it too has never used a rabbit vibrator. This genius sex toy allows the user to get both clitoral and G-spot stimulation concurrently, which can result in a blended orgasm. The reason they're called "rabbit" vibrators is because a lot of the clitoral stimulators on these devices have little rabbit-like ears, which give your love button a little tickle. But some of the best rabbit vibrators on the market don't have rabbit ears at all. But that doesn't mean that they don't still work equally as well.

If you're worried about getting bored by your rabbit vibrator, don't be. While they're meant to be used inserted, with the "rabbit" portion resting against your clitoris, they're actually much more versatile than that. You can use the shaft against your clitoris for a less intense sensation, or around your breasts for a little tingle. Depending on how experienced you are with anal sex, they can be inserted there, too. You'll be surprised by how many uses this one little buzzer has.

So if you're looking to upgrade your sex toy game, scroll on. Ahead, I've rounded up the best rabbit vibrators on Amazon that you can buy right now.

1. The Best Rabbit Vibrator, According To Amazon Reviewers Paloqueth G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator $27 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon reviewers are more than a little picky, so the fact that the Paloqueth G-spot rabbit vibrator has near-perfect reviews on the site says a lot. This toy has the traditional design of a rabbit vibrator — bunny ears and all. The head is ergonomically designed and angled perfectly to hit your G-spot, while the rabbit ears tickle your clit for gentle stimulation. You can also adjust the vibration speed and cadence, going from quick vibrations to rolling tremors. It's travel-friendly, easy to charge, and can be used with a partner, too. And unlike other vibrators, this one is super quiet — so your roommate next door won't be woken up in the middle of the night.

2. The Best Rabbit Vibrator With A Suction Cup Feelingirl G-Spot Dildo Vibrator $36 Amazon See On Amazon Most vibrators don't have a suction feature, which is what makes the Feelingirl G-Spot dildo vibrator so fabulous. Like a traditional dildo, it's tricked out with a suction cup at the base so that it can adhere to all types of surfaces. That means you get the versatility of a dildo, but the sensation of a rabbit, all in one. The Feelingirl vibrator also comes with a remote, which allows for some fun, hands-free play — or with a partner. It rotates and has six different vibration speeds, allowing for plenty of variety when it comes to getting yourself off.

3. The Best Rabbit Vibrator With Multiple Nubs Treediride Wearable Vibrator $23 Amazon See On Amazon While most of the clitoral stimulators on rabbit vibrators sit just above your clit, the Treediride wearable vibrator lays flush against your most sensitive part. The shape is unique, too, because it doesn't have a handle. Instead, it's designed in a way that you can use it hands-free. This is especially exciting for couples who want to try some teasing play out in the real world. It slips perfectly under your underwear, so you can wear it discreetly, and comes with a remote control. Whether you decide to use it in the real world or in the bedroom, you'll love the dozens of silicone nubs that lay against your clit. They deliver a powerful sensation to your most sensitive spot, while the shaft gently rumbles inside of you. No matter how you use it, you're sure to fall in love with this vibe.

4. The Best Rabbit Vibrator With A Warming Tip Phanxy Intelligent Warming G-Spot Vibrator $28 Amazon See On Amazon Heat play is an exciting aspect of foreplay that plenty of couples and solo-lovers dig, and the Phanxy Intelligent Warming G-Spot Vibrator is perfect for that. The inside tip warms to 107 degrees, giving your G-spot an exciting sensation that feels amazing when paired with the intense vibrations. It has nine vibration modes, and a classic rabbit shape on the clitoral stimulator, so you can enjoy this vibe in myriad ways.