The 5 Best Places To Live In The U.S. If You Love The Outdoors & Want A Change

There's something about experiencing the great outdoors that can turn your entire day around. A stunning sunrise can be the perfect start to any day, and a beautiful sunset can be the cherry topping to a great afternoon. A jaw-dropping landscape can make you appreciate life in its purest form, and that's why there's nothing greater than getting outdoors. Some destinations have dreamy beaches or awe-inspiring mountains that make it easy to see nature at its finest. It's one thing to travel to these destinations, and it's another thing to live there. Check out the best places to live in the U.S. if you love the outdoors.

There's no denying that your environment can have an impact on your mood and attitude, so why not live in a place that's easy to love? Imagine being steps away from the beach or a bike ride away from a national park. You'd be able to start every morning with a walk around the nearest lake or end every workday on the slopes. You'd have daily opportunities to immerse yourself in the great outdoors, and what's better than that?

If you love nature, then there are certain destinations that would make the perfect home for you. Your next adventure would be constantly be waiting for you around the corner, and that sounds like the ultimate goal.

1 North Lake Tahoe adonis_abril/Fotolia North Lake Tahoe is a true paradise in the summertime and snowy wonderland in the wintertime. From snowshoeing to hiking, there are so many way for you to explore the sites of Tahoe. Sign up to stretch it out during this mountain flow yoga class, and enjoy a meal at one of these stunning lakefront restaurants. If you're searching to become one with the great outdoors at Lake Tahoe, then you're definitely in for a treat.

2 Breckenridge, Colorado karagrubis/Fotolia Breckenridge, Colorado if the ultimate destination for appreciating the great outdoors. You'll have snow many opportunities to hit the slopes and take part in après ski. You can even hit up a spa, go ice skating, or try altitude asana yoga if skiing isn't really your thing. Dine mountainside by day, and sip warm winter cocktails by nighttime with your new friends. Ski you in Breckenridge!

3 Sedona, Arizona Mike/Fotolia In my opinion, Sedona, Arizona might just be the most beautiful place on Earth. The scenery will make your jaw drop, and the atmosphere will make your heart skip a beat. You can witness Sedona's extraordinary landscapes by biking, hiking, or driving. You'll definitely have a newfound appreciation for nature after making the move to Sedona. (Just imagine waking up to a stunning sunrise over red rocks every morning!)

4 Portland, Oregon SeanPavonePhoto/Fotolia If you want to get out into the great outdoors, then you should consider making Portland, Oregon your new home sweet home. You may find yourself hiking a trail at sunrise or kayaking down a river by sunset. If there's one place to help you notice and appreciate your surroundings on a daily basis, it's Portland.