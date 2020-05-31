If you're not into an abundance of dog tags, the best personalized dog collars are a great — and stylish — way to display identifying information about your pooch. The best collars should be easy to read, and should have enough characters to fit all the info you need. In addition to this personalized aspect, these collars should also be genuinely good collars, meaning they fit comfortably around your dog’s neck, and that they're made from durable materials like nylon or leather.

Most often, personalized collars are meant to be customized with the dog’s name and your phone number, though some have space for additional information, like your home address. Pick a collar that has space for the information you care about, and choose from embroidered, engraved, or nameplate-style customizations based on pure personal preference.

Dog collars usually come in a few different sizes (often described in inches) and are meant to be adjusted to ensure a perfect fit, so make sure to measure your dog's neck before you shop. Collars can be made from a variety of materials, including synthetic materials like nylon that are durable and quick to dry. Leather is a super stylish option, though it can crack and sometimes take on odors. Either type of material is fine if it suits your pup's lifestyle. Some collars also come with reflective elements to keep your dog visible in the dark, or with a waterproof coating. Be sure to select a collar with one of these features if you need it.

Doggie parents on Amazon indicate that these five collars are super “fetch.” The collars are made from high-quality materials and can be customized exactly to your liking.

1. The Overall Best Personalized Dog Collar Blueberry Pet Essentials Personalized Collar $14 | Amazon See On Amazon With an astounding near-perfect star-rating on Amazon among 9,400 and growing reviews, it’s clear that this Blueberry Pet collar is deserving of the "overall best" spot on this list. The dog collar is highly customizable, with 23 collar color choices and 11 font options that mean you’ll be able to create a collar to match your doggie's unique personality. The collar is made from high density nylon webbing, and has space for your pet’s name and phone number (12 characters each). While this collar is super great in itself, one thing worth mentioning is that tons of reviewers on Amazon commented that Blueberry Pet’s customer service is beyond fantastic — a biggie if you ever have questions about their products. This pick comes in regular or martingale formats. There are reflective versions of the collar available, but without personalization options. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love these collars! I've ordered two so far, and they are rather high quality for a reasonable price. The collar material is durable, but not too thick or heavy feeling. The customized writing is embroidered - I feel at ease having my information embroidered into the collar, as my dog tends to "lose" his tags via digging/looking for bunnies. On top of the high quality and reasonable price, Blueberry Pet's customer service is excellent." Sizes: X-Small (8 to 11 inches in length), Small (12 to 16 inches in length), Medium (14.5 to 20 inches in length), and Large (18 to 26 inches in length)

2. An Engraved Leather Dog Collar Custom Catch Personalized Dog Collar $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Interested in getting your pooch a leather collar? Then this one from Custom Catch is the one you want. The collar is engraved with your dog’s information — including name, phone number, or anything else you choose (up to 25 characters) — so it will literally never rub off. The collar comes in six different colors. You can even customize the text font (choose from three options) and add a cute little heart, paw, or bone detail. Amazon reviewers indicate that this pick is super high quality; they give the collar a solid 4.7-star rating on the site, among 6,400 and growing reviews. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "We are very pleased with the collar. First, the lettering is nice and will not rub off like many companies (carved into the leather). Second, the leather is super thick to withstand aggressive dog play at the park. Third, delivery was SUPER fast (had it in under a week). Fourth, cannot believe the quality versus the price. Great bargain on so many levels." Sizes: X-Small (8.5 to 11 inches in length), Small (11.5 to 14 inches in length), Medium (14.5 to 17.5 inches in length), and Large (18 to 22 inches in length)

3. A Waterproof Dog Collar In Fun Patterns Yellow Dog Design Personalized Name Plate Dog Collar $21 | Amazon See On Amazon The customization options for this Yellow Dog Design dog collar are unrivaled. The doggie collar is available in a bunch of fun patterns — like leopard, camo, bandana, and sailboats, just to name a few — and the text is highly customizable, too. The aluminum nameplate has room for two lines of text with 15 characters each, and you can choose between eight nameplate color options. Add your dog’s name, phone number, address, and more. Best of all, the collar is made of a polyurethane-coated nylon, so it is waterproof and can be wiped down for easy cleaning — a total must if you have a pooch who loves the outdoors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Bought two collars for two dogs. Custom to fit their personalities. The collars are nice clean and most of all QUIET. The name plates are mounted to the collar so there's no dangling hardware jingling around the bedroom at night while they "sneak" onto our bed. They look real sharp. Lovely, [efficient] and well priced." Sizes: Small (10.5 to 13 inches in length), Medium (13.5 to 17 inches in length), Large (17.5 to 20 inches in length), and X-Large (20.5 to 24 inches in length)

4. An Embroidered Dog Collar That's Reflective GoTags Reflective Personalized Dog Collar $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This GoTags dog collar features a reflective material that shines super bright for safety at night. The collar is available in five colors (blue, black, orange, pink, or red), and you can choose the text's thread color, too. Your pet’s information is permanently embroidered onto the collar for long-lasting durability. The collar has space for 25 characters of text. The collar is made of nylon, and features a secure plastic side-release buckle and a non-corrosive stainless steel D-ring (in case you'd like to still attach a tag). Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The material on this collar is highly reflective - I was pleasantly surprised at how brightly the reflective band "glowed" at night with just a little bit of light shining on it. The stitching is really high quality. [...] Lettering is easy to read. We selected red collar with black lettering and it looks amazing." Sizes: Small (11 to 16 inches in length), Medium (14 to 20 inches in length), and Large (18 to 26 inches in length)