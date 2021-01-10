No matter how tired, stressed, or seemingly incapable of getting off your bed and into the bathroom you are, you must cleanse and moisturize your face before you go to sleep. You simply must! Better yet: Use one of the best organic night creams listed ahead. They’re all certified by trusted third-party organizations like ECOCERT and NATRUE; or by the USDA, the American governmental agency that regulates organic farming. And they all contain higher concentrations of moisturizing ingredients, exfoliants, and antioxidants than most daytime moisturizers, which your skin can better absorb and metabolize while it’s regenerating overnight.

As is always the case with beauty products, you should pick your night cream based on your skin type, skin concerns, and budget: Dry skin types can go for thicker, richer formulations, while oily skin types should stick to lightweight creams packed with balancing, non-comedogenic hydrators and oils. Alternatively, any skin type would do well with a night serum for a more concentrated infusion of good-for-skin ingredients; and, if your budget allows, there are a few luxurious, organic night creams out there for you, too.

Genuinely organic night creams (as opposed to formulas that are marketed as "all natural," but aren't actually certified organic) are scarce — but I found some truly great ones. Scroll on to shop five of the best organic night creams you can get on Amazon, then make a pact with your future, exhausted self that you will actually use them. You’ll feel better in the morning. Guarantee it.

1. Best For Dry Skin Weleda Hydrating Night Cream $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Weleda has a few night creams in their repertoire, but Amazon reviewers rave the most about this Hydrating version, which includes moisture-retaining iris root extract and soothing chamomile and calendula. The formula does contain some alcohol and fragrance — both naturally derived and listed at the end of the ingredients list — but reviewers still swear by this for its smoothing, calming, and moisturizing effects. (And it’s one of the cheaper night creams you’ll find, organic or otherwise.) But if your skin is extremely dry or flaky, you can always go for the brand's ultra-rich, cult-classic Skin Food. NATRUE certified

2. Best For Oily Skin SanRe Organic Skinfood Sleeping Beauty Rejuvenating Night Cream $32 | Amazon See On Amazon This SanRe night cream is full of ingredients that work to balance and purify oily, acne-prone skin, like aloe vera gel, citrus oils, and antibacterial tea tree oil. Jojoba and evening primrose oils also help calm inflammation, regulate oil production, and even quell breakouts. Amazon reviewers report that this sinks into their skin without leaving behind a greasy residue, while others love how fresh this makes their skin look and feel. USDA certified

3. Best Antioxidant Cream Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Overnight Cream $75 | Amazon See On Amazon First, a disclaimer: While Juice Beauty hasn’t yet been certified organic by a third-party organization, their products contain lots of certified organic ingredients, as regulated by the USDA, and many are even sourced from the brand’s own, organic farm in Sonoma County. They're also one of the most environmentally sustainable and animal-friendly brands out there. Now, onto this divine night cream: It’s absolutely packed with antioxidants, which work wonders to repair environmental damage (and make your complexion appear rejuvenated as a result). Pretty much all the antioxidant heavy hitters show up in here, like vitamin C, vitamin E, and resveratrol, while ceramides help repair your skin barrier. You can use just a little bit of this intense moisturizer at a time, so you’re getting your money’s worth out of this $75 jar.

4. Best Serum Dr. Hauschka Night Serum $48 | Amazon See On Amazon Most serums inherently work best at night, since they contain higher concentrations of active ingredients, but this one from Dr. Hauschka is formulated specifically for your nighttime skin care routine. In here, antioxidant-packed apple fruit water and apple flower extract work as mild exfoliants, resulting in brighter, smoother morning skin; meanwhile, witch hazel cleanses, tones, and soothes. This won’t be moisturizing enough on its own (even though it includes glycerin), so top it up with another moisturizer or face oil after it settles in. NATRUE certified