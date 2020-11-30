Most of us tend to spend a lot of time thinking about the products we put on our faces. Below the neck? Maybe not so much. But picking up any of the best organic body washes featured here is an easy way to incorporate some clean, thoughtfully made products into your body care routine, which are good for both your skin and the environment. All these body washes are certified organic by the world’s most trusted third-party organizations, like NSF, NATRUE, The Soil Association, and the USDA.

Like other organic skin care products, organic body washes are an especially good choice for people with sensitive skin, since they’re free of the synthetic additives that tend to provoke reactions (like fragrances, dyes, stabilizers, and preservatives). Nor do they contain the harsh sulfate SLS, which can exacerbate dryness or cause irritation — meaning they're also a smart choice for those with dry skin. Instead, these body washes mostly use plant-based surfactants (like cocoyl glutamate, which is derived from coconut oil) to do the cleaning work, while other natural ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, and aloe keep your skin properly nourished.

From zingy spearmint to soothing lavender to a spa-worthy splurge, take your pick from five of the best organic body washes, listed ahead.

1. Best Creamy Body Wash Weleda Creamy Body Wash $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This NATRUE-certified body wash from cult German brand Weleda is more “moisturizer that happens to be cleansing” than “body wash that’s also moisturizing.” Sesame oil and glycerin make your skin feel super soft and nourished, and there are no sulfates whatsoever to be found in here. Products that are certified by NATRUE, a European organization, have to abide by some of the strictest cosmetic regulations out there — so you know you're getting a very high quality, eco-friendly product whenever you buy from Weleda. Available scents: Almond, Arnica, Citrus, Evening Primrose, Lavender, Pomegranate, Wild Rose, Sea Buckthorn

2. Best Refreshing Body Wash Be-One Organic Spearmint Body Wash $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love an invigorating body wash that feels cool upon your skin and smells refreshing, go with this Be-One body wash, which is certified organic by the USDA — pretty rare to find among bath products in general. There are only a handful of ingredients in this formula — all completely naturally derived — including aloe juice and several plant-based oils. The minty scents in particular will be great for early mornings when you need an energy boost. Available scents: Spearmint & Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, Lemongrass

3. Best Large Bottle Avalon Organics Nourishing Lavender Bath & Shower Gel $8 | Amazon See On Amazon The first great thing about this Avalon Organics shower gel: It’s 32 ounces (the size of a standard Nalgene bottle, for reference), but it somehow costs about $8 on Amazon. Second great thing: It's been certified by QAI to the NSF/ANSI 305 Standard, which means it contains at least 70% organic ingredients. Soothing and hydrating plant oils and extracts, like aloe, chamomile, calendula, and protein-rich quinoa seed, comprise the bulk of the formula. Full disclosure, it contains some sulfates and alcohols for a lathering effect, but no SLS. It remains one of the highest-rated organic body washes on Amazon, though, where reviewers confirm that it leaves their skin feeling comfortable and soft, not tight or itchy. Plus, this one-time purchase will last you ages.