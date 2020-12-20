There are plenty of highly nourishing hand creams out there, but frustratingly, most tend to leave your skin feeling sticky and gunky. The best non-greasy hand creams, on the other hand, are lightweight and quick to absorb, so you can get right back to whatever it is you were doing without leaving a trail of residue behind.

Our hands tend to get drier than the rest of our bodies, not only because the skin there is thin and doesn't have any sebaceous glands, but also because our hands are constantly being washed and exposed to the elements. To keep them from getting dry or irritated, apply hand cream immediately after washing your hands, and before bed as well. For best results, apply lotion while your hands are still damp after washing, the American Academy of Dermatology advises. However, if you use a hand sanitizer instead of soap and water, wait until the hand sanitizer is fully dry before applying your cream.

With those tips in mind, scroll on to shop five of the best hand creams that won't leave your hands feeling greasy or sticky.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Affordable Non-Greasy Hand Cream Jergens Ultra Healing Hand & Body Cream $6 | Amazon See on Amazon My hands get chapped every winter, partially because I don't wear gloves when I'm doing the dishes, but also because I dislike the feeling of greasy hand creams so much, that I avoid using them altogether. But lately, I've been using this Jergens Ultra Healing Hand & Body Cream after washing my hands, and it's really delightful — it's lightweight, nicely scented, and extremely soothing. It's also travel-friendly and affordable, so what's not to love?

2. The Best Non-Greasy Hand Cream For Dry, Sensitive Skin La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Hand Cream $10 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have very dry and/or sensitive skin, reach for La Roche-Posay's Cicaplast Hand Cream. The fragrance-free formula contains lots of gentle, soothing and nourishing ingredients like shea butter, niacinamide, glycerin, and the brand's own thermal spring water. Despite its rich, effective formula, it's both non-greasy and non-sticky. The brand even says it'll help your hands moisturized for up to 48 hours!

3. The Best Non-Greasy Hand Cream With SPF Supergoop! Handscreen SPF 40 $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Your hands are just as vulnerable to sun damage as the rest of your body — so don't forget to keep them protected, too! What's nice about Supergoop! Handscreen (besides its broad-spectrum sun protection) is that the cream itself is quite moisturizing without being overly heavy or greasy, and it's enriched with good-for-skin antioxidants and fatty acids. It's vegan, cruelty-free, and reef-safe, to boot.

4. The Best Splurge L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Despite the rich, thick consistency of L'Occitane's classic shea butter hand cream, it doesn't feel at all greasy once absorbed into skin. It's made with coconut oil, the extracts of almond and honey, and shea butter, and has a fresh, baby powder-esque scent. This is perhaps one of the most popular hand creams on the entire market — the brand's hand creams are purportedly sold every two seconds around the world — and it always makes a foolproof gift. Plus, despite the hefty price tag, this tube is really big IRL, so you'll be set for a while.