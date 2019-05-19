Dry skin is a lot harder to treat than you'd think. Sure, slathering on a heavy moisturizer sounds like it should work, but sometimes those rich creams contain ingredients that can actually make dry skin worse. Whether you naturally have skin that's on the drier side or you're just going through a bit of a rough patch (literally) because of seasonal changes or a recent skin care treatment, swapping your go-to face cream for one of the best natural moisturizers for dry skin can make all of the difference.

Of course, deciding to go natural comes with its own complications. Finding a natural moisturizer that's actually legit can be frustrating largely because the FDA doesn't have any regulations when it comes to slapping the word "natural" on a beauty product. Instead, look for certifications from the USDA, Ecocert, The Soil Association, NATRUE, or the EWG to ensure your products are as pure as possible. You can also do a little sleuthing of your own through the ingredient list, keeping an eye out for questionable additions and common irritants like parabens, phthalates, propylene and butylene glycol, petrochemicals, sulfates, artificial dyes, and synthetic fragrances.

Now that you know what's bad for your skin, let's get into the good stuff. Dry skin can be more sensitive to irritation, so look for a combination of gentle hydrating ingredients in the formula. Humectants like aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and glycerol all work to draw more moisture to the skin, while nourishers like shea butter, jojoba oil, and grape seed oil will help keep your face moisturized and soft.

Ahead, find five of the best all-natural moisturizers for dry skin on the market.

1. The Best Heavy-Duty Moisturizer For Severely Dry Skin Weleda Skin Food $10 | Amazon See On Amazon An industry favorite for its ability to deeply nourish and moisturize skin, Weleda Skin Food can be applied from your head to toes. Use it on your face, or to cure rough elbows, hands, and feet. Ingredients like glycerin, sunflower seed oil, sweet almond oil, and chamomile extract work to lock in moisture and soothe skin, while beeswax provides a balm-like consistency. Makeup artists are also known to use it as a highlighter on areas like your cheekbones, but fair warning: this stuff is thick. If you hate rich creams, this might not be for you, but if you're looking for a dry skin savior that cures rough patches and also adds a dewy glow, you can't get much better than Skin Food (which by the way is certified-natural from NATRUE). Pro tip: warm it up in your hands first — this will make it more pliable and easier to blend into your skin. The cream is also a cult-favorite on Amazon, with over 1,000 five-star reviews. One fan writes, "This is the most luxurious cream that truly continues to work. I never break out or become greasy, yet my skin looks hydrated and beautiful."

2. The Best Natural Moisturizer With Vitamin C For A Brighter Complexion Nourish Organic Ultra Hydrating Face Cream $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This multi-tasking cream delivers hydration to dry skin with Moroccan argan oil while also offering protection from environmental aggressors with antioxidants like pomegranate oil and açaí. Açaí is also rich in vitamin C, and vitamin C is known to help promote a brighter complexion. The Nourish Organic Ultra Hydrating Face Cream is also formulated with glycerin, shea butter, and sweet almond oil for even more moisturizing power. Plus, this stuff is USDA certified organic, which is quite hard for beauty products to achieve, as well as Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free, GMO-free, and Fair Trade-certified. "Great moisture and a nice smell," writes one reviewer. "[I] would recommend for people with dry skin or for use during the winter months." Another notes, "My skin is glowing and looks so smooth."

3. The Best Natural Moisturizer For Dry Skin With SPF Juice Beauty SPF 30 Sport Sunscreen $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Finding a natural SPF that hydrates skin can seem like an impossible task. But Juice Beauty SPF 30 Sport Sunscreen gets Amazon reviewers' approval for being safe and effective. Though this particular product from Juice Beauty isn't USDA certified organic, like the majority of the brand's products, it is formulated with organic ingredients and is cruelty-free and vegan. That means the mineral sunscreen is free of potentially harmful and irritating ingredients like parabens, pesticides, propylene and butylene glycols, silicones, artificial dyes, and synthetic fragrances. The brand is also sustainably conscious, using solar and wind power as well as recyclable boxes. What's more, this broad spectrum sunscreen is water-resistant and includes moisturizing and soothing ingredients like jojoba oil, coconut oil, and aloe leaf juice. "It's creamy, thick, and has a pleasant [citrus] scent that dissipates quickly," writes one Amazon user, adding, "It keeps my skin from drying out, [and] works very well as a moisturizing sunscreen."

4. A High-End Night Cream For Dry Skin Eminence Organic Blueberry Soy Night Recover Cream $70 | Amazon See On Amazon For dry, dehydrated skin, this Eminence Organic Blueberry Soy Night Recover Cream is the ultimate treat. The thick cream is full of good-for-skin ingredients like blueberry, which tightens and tones, and non-GMA soy, which plumps. Shea butter, grape seed oil, and calendula oil all moisturize, while Eminence's BioComplex contains antioxidants, coenzyme Q10, and alpha lipoic acid to boost skin. The cruelty-free brand also grows their ingredients on a farm in Hungary that's certified organic by Biokontroll Hungaria and the Farmers Association. "This night cream is off-the-charts amazing," raves one Amazon reviewer, noting, "I've only been using it for a week so far, but I swear my skin is softer, yet firmer." Another adds, "[It] smells wonderful and leaves your skin feeling nice and soft."