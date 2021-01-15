Chemical peels — whether done at home or in the dermatologist's office — will make your skin more sensitive than usual. Since your body starts creating new skin after your procedure, you're going to need to take extra-good care of it in the weeks following your treatment. According to board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Noelani Gonzalez, M.D., F.A.A.D., with whom Elite Daily spoke with for this article, the best moisturizers after a chemical peel contain nourishing and hydrating ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin. Some other ways to care for your skin after a chemical peel? "Stay away from any exfoliating ingredients, retinols, or other acids, such as salicylic acid and glycolic acid post-peel," says Dr. Gonzalez, and stick to calming skin care products in general by only using gentle cleansers, moisturizers, and sunscreen to hydrate and protect the incoming skin.

Though it all depends on the type of chemical peel you have done, Dr. Gonzalez says most people should expect some redness, stinging, and peeling after a chemical peel. For superficial to medium-depth chemical peels, peeling will last for about three to seven days; for deeper chemical peels, the peeling and redness will most likely last longer.

To give your post-peel skin some much-needed TLC, pick up any of the best moisturizers for after a chemical peel, featured ahead.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

2. Best Budget Moisturizer CeraVe Moisturizing Cream $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This is another great moisturizer for post-procedure skin, but it comes in a massive, 19-ounce tub and costs about half the price as XeraCalm. Formulated with barrier-strengthening ceramides, hydrating glycerin, and moisture-attracting hyaluronic acid, it's a fragrance-free, oil-free, hypoallergenic cream that, like XeraCalm, boasts the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance. You can use this from your head to your toes, too (and you may as well, given the amount of product you'll be getting).

3. Best Lightweight Moisturizer La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra $30 | Amazon See on Amazon If you prefer lighter-weight creams and lotions, or if you're looking for a daily moisturizer to use during summer, go with La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra. It doesn't contain any potential irritants (like added fragrances, parabens, or bad alcohols), but it does contain lots of good-for-skin nourishers like glycerin, squalane, shea butter, and thermal spring water. Like XeraCalm, this is packaged in an airtight container that won't let in any contaminants.