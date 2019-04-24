Terrycloth towels are great for use around the house, but when you're on the go, you need something more portable and quick-drying. Enter microfiber, the miracle-like fabric that offers extra absorbency, weighs practically nothing, and dries fast—sometimes in a matter of minutes. The best microfiber towels boast a combination of the following features:

Absorbency: They should be extra absorbent — even more so than their cotton and terry cloth counterparts. In fact, a good microfiber towel should be able to absorb four to five times its weight in water.

They should be extra absorbent — even more so than their cotton and terry cloth counterparts. In fact, a good microfiber towel should be able to absorb four to five times its weight in water. Odor management: Look for towels that are constructed with anti-microbial properties, which will help prevent bacteria from building up.

Look for towels that are constructed with anti-microbial properties, which will help prevent bacteria from building up. Fast-drying: Your towel should be able to dry quickly, otherwise you won't be able to take it anywhere without it getting mildewy and gross.

To make it easier for you to find the right fit, I've done some research and rounded up up the best microfiber towels on Amazon. There are selections in a variety of categories, so take a look to see which one is the best fit for your needs. Whether you need a towel to take to the beach, keep you dry at the gym, or help you detail your own car, there is something for everyone on my list below.

1. The Best Overall OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel (Set Of 3) $17 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This multi-purpose microfiber towel set is a versatile, high-quality option that works for everything from lying on the beach to hitting the gym. The material is soft and quick-drying, and the towels are lightweight and compact, so you can throw one in your purse or duffel with ease. Available as a pack of three, they're absorbent and also antibacterial, so they won't get stinky in your bag. What fans say: "Love these towels! They barely weigh anything and soak [up] huge amounts of water. When I left it hanging it dried very quickly so I was able to pack it and put it with my dry clothes without worrying it will get everything wet. Highly recommend!"

2. The Best Beach Towel Elite Trend Microfiber Beach Towel $25 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're planning to lounge around on the beach, this extra-large microfiber towel is perfect because it's not only highly absorbent but sand-repelling, too (meaning at the end of the day, you won't bring half the beach home with you). At 35 by 78 inches, it's sized generously and comes with a handy, waterproof carrying bag. As a bonus, it's offered in tons of cute colors and patterns. What fans say: "I bought this for a beach trip, and got two for my friends as well. They're awesome! Super cute, they fit nicely in your suitcase and they're great for the beach. You literally just shake the sand right off. And they dry quickly. I'll be getting a few more for friends and family!"

3. The Best Gym Towel EPAuto Microfiber Fast Drying Towels (Set Of 2) $9 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Available in a convenient set of two, this microfiber gym towel set is lightweight, durable, and a perfect workout companion. Each towel is exceptionally absorbent, according to reviewers (holding up to five times its weight in water) and dries fast, too. Like the beach towel, it has a portable carrying case, as well as a snap loop for hanging. What fans say: "Great set for travel & gym! ... Compact, light and easy to pack. Dries in no time at all. Great value!"

4. The Best For Camping Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Towel (Set Of 2) $16 Amazon See On Amazon What' great about it: With more than 900 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, this popular microfiber towel set works wonderfully in the great outdoors. In addition to being quick-drying and anti-microbial, it's highly absorbent, making it a great option for backcountry face-washing, dish-drying, or other light towel duties. Soft, lightweight, and packable, it features a handy loop on one end, so you can easily hang it to dry. This set comes with a 12-by-120-inch towel, a 12-by-24-inch towel, and a carrying bag to take them both on the go. What fans say: "Very absorbent and thin! I just got into camping and had no idea camping towels existed. They take up very little space, are comfortable, super absorbent, and dry easily and quickly ... Very soft, exceeded all expectations! This is just one of those 'must have' products that you cant camp without."