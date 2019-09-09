Everyone knows the importance of wearing sunscreen on a daily basis — but on the downside, most of your standard sunscreen formulas tend to grease up your face. If you have oily skin, are prone to breakouts, or simply hate the feel of a slick, shiny face, you're going to want to pick up one of the best matte sunscreens from the list ahead.

If your skin is relatively unfussy and you simply prefer a non-shiny finish, just about any sunscreen that says it's mattifying will do. But if your primary reason for seeking out a matte sunscreen is to keep oily skin under control or to prevent breakouts, you'll need to be more particular with your SPF choice. A formula that notes it's non-comedogenic is a good place to start — which means it won't clog your pores — but you'll also want something that's oil-free and oxybenzone-free (oxybenzone is a commonly used UV-protecting ingredient that can cause breakouts and irritation). This list of ingredients to avoid is also helpful if you have sensitive skin in addition to being oily.

Whether you plan on sitting out at the beach or you're looking for a day-to-day formula for all-year wear, these are the best mattifying sunscreens to keep your face (and body!) protected.

1. The Overall Best Matte Sunscreen For Your Face Obagi Sun Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 50 $53 | Amazon See On Amazon For a sunscreen that targets every major complaint, Obagi Sun Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 50 can turn even the biggest SPF critic into a believer. In terms of protection, Obagi's mineral and chemical formula was given the Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation for its full-coverage UVB-absorbing and UVA-blocking abilities. The formula is fragrance-free and lightweight, and even more noteworthy, it rubs into skin without leaving a chalky, white film behind. Then, there's its matte finish, which eliminates any greasy look (and feeling) on the face without being totally drying, thanks to hydrating and skin-smoothing ingredients, like glycerin and dimethicone, in the formula.

2. Best Affordable Matte Sunscreen For Your Face La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen SPF 60 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're using sunscreen on your face everyday like you should be, finding an option that's affordable is just as important as finding a formula you actually like. La Roche-Posay has become a drugstore staple because of their ever-growing sunscreen selection that lets you tailor your sun protection to your skin's specific preferences and needs. Their fan-favorite Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen SPF 60 is a matte option that's also great for acne-prone skin. The chemical filter sunscreen provides broad spectrum coverage from UVA and UVB rays in a formula that's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Not only does it have a dry finish, but the sunscreen actually helps reduce excess oil using ingredients like perlite and silica. The formula is also oil-free, non-comedogenic, and oxybenzone-free, which is ideal for acne-prone skin types. And, despite the chemical filters, La Roche-Posay notes that this sunscreen is fragrance-free, paraben-free, and allergy-tested for those with more sensitive skin, too.

3. Best Matte Mineral Sunscreen & Moisturizer In One Coola Mineral Face Matte Moisturizer SPF 30 $36 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're as diligent about your morning face moisturizer as you are about your SPF, consider opting for a two-in-one product like the Coola Mineral Face Matte Moisturizer SPF 30. It uses mineral filters, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, for sun protection, which are gentler on skin (and coral reef-friendly) than most chemical filters, but it also contains other skin benefits. Even with its matte finish, Coola's moisturizing formula combines hydrating, smoothing, and antioxidant-rich ingredients (like shea butter, dimethicone, and rosehip oil) to keep skin soft and primed for makeup. The matte sunscreen comes in a refreshing cucumber scent, or an unscented option that's lightly tinted. No matter which you prefer, you'll get a vegan formula that offers broad spectrum 30 protection and is water-resistant for up to 40 minutes.

4. Best Matte Sunscreen & Moisturizer For Oily Skin Image Prevention+ Daily Matte Moisturizer SPF 32+ $40 | Amazon See On Amazon For oily and acne-prone skin, you'll need a mattifying moisturizer that was made with your skin type in mind. The Image Prevention+ Daily Matte Moisturizer SPF 32+ is completely oil-free, you don't have to worry about it causing breakouts. The brand's sunscreen was physician-formulated, using a combination of mineral and chemical filters to provide broad spectrum 32 protection. In addition to giving your skin a matte finish, Image's formula uses micro-sponge technology to help absorb surface oils to keep skin shine-free all day long. The brand also developed a DNA protection complex, blending ingredients like plankton extract and apple stem cells to moisturize and plump up skin without making it feel greasy.