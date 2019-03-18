The 5 Best Makeup Remover Wipes
Although there's been a lot said about makeup remover wipes and how they might not be the best thing for your skin, let's face it — they're seriously convenient in a pinch. When you come home from a long day (or night) and just want to go to sleep, makeup wipes will never let you down. But not every wipe is created equal, and some are better than others — it all just comes down to being able to differentiate the best makeup remover wipes from the lesser-quality, more potentially irritating ones.
One of the more important things to do is ensure that the wipes that you're using are made from cotton. Ideally, they should also be free of alcohol and any synthetic fragrances.
If you're going to use makeup wipes as a part of your cleansing routine, it's a good idea to use them as the first step, to take off stubborn makeup like waterproof mascara and liquid lipstick. But since they tend to leave residue behind, you'll want to follow up with a cleanser. Since wipes don't provide a proper cleanse on their own, your pores could wind up staying clogged with dirt and oil from throughout the day.
Ahead, find five of the best face wipes for different skin types.
1Best Makeup Remover Wipes For Sensitive Skin
Aveeno Ultra-Calming Makeup Removing Wipes (2 Pack)
Those with sensitive skin can use face wipes, too — specifically, these Aveeno Ultra-Calming Makeup Removing Wipes (which come in a convenient two pack). Thanks to an ingredient called feverfew, which is similar to calming feverew chamomile, they're incredibly soothing. Benefits include reduced redness and inflammation, as well as an overall more balanced complexion. These wipes are oil-free, non-comedogenic, and gentle, so you don't have to worry about them clogging your pores or irritating your skin.
2Best Makeup Remover Wipes For Dry Skin
Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes (3 Pack)
Dry skin types need facial wipes that are moisturizing, which is where these Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes come in. They're formulated with soothing cucumber, which is made mostly of water, so it's hydrating, as well as sage to help fight inflammation, and aloe vera leaf juice to keep skin moisturized. Also in the formula is glycerin, another super hydrating ingredient known as a humectant, which pulls moisture to the skin — so all in all, these 99.1 percent natural wipes are a great choice for dry faces.
3Best Makeup Remover Wipes For Oily, Acne-Prone Skin
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying Oil-Free Cleansing Towelettes
La Roche-Posay's Effaclar line focuses on treating oily, acne-prone skin, which is exactly what these clarifying wipes do. Not only are they oil-free, but they're formulated with a host of active ingredients like lipo-hydroxy acid, which helps exfoliate dead skin, as well as Zinc pidolate to regulate excess sebum production. And, like all of the brand's products, these wipes also contain their signature thermal spring water, which is both soothing and purifying. They're fragrance-free and alcohol-free, so they're also suitable to use on sensitive skin.
4Best Eye Makeup Remover Wipes
Simple Micellar Makeup Remover Wipes
Though most of the wipes on this list should be OK to use around your eyes, Simple's Micellar Makeup Remover Wipes were formulated specifically with that purpose. Because they're made with micelles — the little molecules you'd find in micellar water, most peoples' go-to for removing eye makeup — they remove stubborn, waterproof eye makeup better than most other wipes out there. There are no dyes or harsh perfumes in these hypoallergenic wipes, and they're safe to use on sensitive skin.
5Best Value: A Classic Choice You Can't Go Wrong With
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes (6 Pack)
There's a reason you'll see these Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes everywhere from college dorm bathrooms to backstage at fashion shows (even Kim Kardashian is a fan). It's because they work, and they work well. This formula is alcohol-free, ophthalmologist-tested, dermatologist-tested, and allergy-tested, so they're super gentle on skin, even around your eyes. For $20, you get a pack of six, so you can keep one in your gym bag, office desk, bathroom — and still have a few packs left for when you run out.
