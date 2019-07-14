In the world of Korean beauty, the quest for hydrated, glowing skin never ends — and the skin-care products reflect that. From a very young age, Korean girls are taught to moisturize their skin daily and shield it from the sun, since this, of course, is the key to that healthy, radiant, much-sought-after glow. That's why, if you have dry skin and are looking for a sunscreen that's heavy on the hydration, going the K-beauty route is a wise choice. And luckily, you can snag many of the best Korean sunscreens for dry skin right on Amazon.

Just remember, Asian sunscreens sometimes use a slightly different method for measuring sun protection. While the SPF rating is the same — the SPF, which typically ranges between 15 to 100, identifies the amount of UVB rays the product blocks — Asian sunscreens also include a separate system that measures the amount of UVA protection: PA+ means it provides the lowest amount of UVA protection, while PA++++ provides the highest. All of the products on this list have a high SPF of 50, and a PA rating of between +++ and ++++, so no matter which one you choose, you'll be properly protected.

Whether your skin is dry and hyper-sensitive, you love a lightweight, water-gel formula, or you're looking for something else entirely (how about a multiuse sun oil you can mix in to other products?), you'll find a selection of the best, most unique sunscreens for dry skin ahead. Scroll on to discover five Korean formulas that'll revolutionize your sun protection game.

1. The Best Water-Gel Sunscreen For Dry Skin Thank You Farmer Sun Protect Water Sun Cream $20 | Amazon See On Amazon A water-gel formula, be it a moisturizer or a sunscreen, always means one thing: hydration. Case in point: Thank You Farmer's Sun Protect Water Sun Cream. From a natural brand that believes in using only the finest, plant-based ingredients, this sumptuous sunscreen is like a burst of moisture for your skin. The refreshing gel formula feels incredible on dry faces, and the high SPF of 50+/PA+++ means you're properly protected from both UVA and UVB rays. Included in the sunscreen is bamboo water and aloe vera extract, which soothe your skin upon contact, and niacinamide, which helps balance and even out skin.

2. The Best Waterproof Korean Sunscreen For Dry Skin Missha All Around Safe Block Essence Sun Milk $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Not all sunscreens are water-resistant, but this Missha All Around Safe Block Essence Sun Milk is. With an SPF of 50+/PA+++, it stands up to sweat and water for up to 80 minutes. What makes this formula so great is that it has the consistency (and moisturizing power) of a lightweight essence, which nourishes and hydrates dry skin. There are also skin-soothing botanical ingredients in the formula, and reviewers love that it doesn't leave behind any sort of white color or sticky residue (one fan says it's "like wearing nothing"). Missha's sun milk has more than 134 five-star reviews out of 178 total. One reviewer says, "This sunscreen absorbs and hydrates skin without being oily or leaving ANY white cast whatsoever." Another writes, "Hands down, the best sunscreen. It is so light and sheer and absorbs immediately."

3. The Best Sunscreen For Dry, Hyper-Sensitive Skin Like I'm Five Moisturizing Mild Sunscreen $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Korean skin care is just like American skin care in that if a product is marketed for children, it's great for folks with sensitive skin, too. The Like I'm Five Moisturizing Mild Sunscreen is a perfect example of this, as it's great for treating your skin like you're, well, 5 years old. It has an SPF of 50+/PA++++, making it ideal for those looking for serious sun protection, and it's free of oxybenzone and octinoxate, two ingredients that are harmful to coral reefs and can inflame sensitive skin. Instead, the moisturizing formula contains botanical ingredients like hottuynia cordata to help reduce inflammation and centella asiatica to soothe skin.

4. The Best Korean Sunscreen Oil For Dry Skin TonyMoly Bcdation Sun Oil $29 | Amazon See On Amazon For a super unique form of sunscreen, try TonyMoly's Bcdation sun oil. You can wear it on its own or mix it into other skin-care or makeup products, like foundation and body lotion. You can even put it in your hair to soften it and enhance shine! Plus, it ties with Like I'm Five's sunscreen for the highest sun protection on this list, with an impressive SPF 50+/PA++++. If you're into matte skin, however, this isn't the stuff for you: It leaves behind a dewy glow. That being said, the formula is still lightweight and nongreasy. "Smells amazing, super dry oil so it absorbs quickly," writes one reviewer, while another calls it a "game changer for winter skin." Another fan says, "I LOVE how this moisturizes my skin and feels luxurious - but most importantly is how flawlessly I can wear foundation over it without an awful white glow or pilling which I am so used to from other facial sunscreen products."