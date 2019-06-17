While Korean beauty is most famous for its skin-care products, the makeup is equally as deserving of attention. And perhaps K-beauty's greatest contribution to the international makeup market is its mascaras, which amplify eyelashes better than most you find in a Western drugstore aisle. And though Asian makeup might have once been hard to get your hands on, many of the best Korean mascaras are now readily available on Amazon.

Because many folks of East Asian descent tend to have straighter, and sometimes shorter, eyelashes Korean mascaras are designed to lift, curl, lengthen, and volumize all at the same time. The waterproof technologies behind Japanese and Korean mascaras can also blow their Western competitors out of the water, so if you're looking for a smudge-proof formula, these are definite ones to consider.

On that note, because so many of these mascaras are designed to be smear-proof and last all day, you might want to pick up a special eye makeup remover to go with your new mascara. Many Asian brands make mascara-specific removal products or you can use one of the best micellar waters or oil cleansers, which should also do the job.

Ahead, you'll find the five best Korean mascaras you can buy on Amazon.

1. The Best Skinny Korean Mascara Innisfree Skinny Microcara Mascara $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Itty-bitty lashes call for an itty-bitty mascara — especially if you're interested in a a more natural look. Innisfree's Skinny Microcara Mascara is great for days when you're not after dramatic eye makeup, and it's also perfect for wearing on your bottom lashes. Outfitted with a short, thin brush that hugs right up against the root of your lashes, it separates, curls, and defines your lashes with its lightweight, non-clumping formula. And though it's smudge-proof, it's actually quite easy to wash off. The other great thing about this mascara is that, because of its super-skinny brush, you can also use it on your eyebrows. Consider getting it in brown if you have lighter hair.

2. The Best Korean Curling Mascara Etude House Curl Fix Mascara $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If curled lashes are your top priority, try this Curl Fix Mascara from Etude House. Infused with lightweight fibers that lift and lengthen even the tiniest of lashes, it keeps your lash hairs curled for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. And reviewers agree. One fan writes, "The perfect mascara for Asian lashes that are stubbornly straight! I do not have much length to my eyelashes ... but this solves all my problems, it lengthens my lashes to the next level and it keeps my lashes curled and perky all day."

3. The Best Budge-Proof Mascara Peripera Ink Black Long Lash Curling Mascara $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If you need a waterproof mascara that's going to last all day — even through workouts or swimming — you can't get much better than Peripera's Ink Long Lash Curling Mascara. It does not budge at all — to the point where it can be quite difficult to take off at night, so make sure you pick up a solid mascara remover along with it (scroll all the way down for a top recommendation). It's perfect for folks who want their mascara to stay on without smudging or running, making it great for music festivals, beach trips, and tear-filled wedding days. Choose from the Long Lash Curling and Volume Curling formulas depending on whether you care more about length or thickness; both curl equally well.

4. The Best Korean Mascara For Sensitive Eyes Touch In Sol Paper Pusher Stretch Fiber Lengthening Mascara $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Because its made with gentle, natural ingredients and contains a special plant-based complex that soothes and nourishes your lashes, Touch In Sol's Paper Pusher Stretch Fiber Lengthening Mascara is the best choice for those with sensitive eyes. But it's also a great option for anyone looking for a non-irritating fiber mascara that delivers falsie-level length. The formula utilizes special fibers made from traditional Korean hanji paper that lift and lengthen your lashes without weighing them down. But it's surprisingly easily to remove with warm water, which is another reason this mascara is so great for easily irritated eyes.