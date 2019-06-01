In the multi-step Korean beauty skin care routine, using an ampoule is essential. The skin boosters are similar to serums but contain a higher concentration of active ingredients, meaning they work faster to soothe dry skin, banish breakouts, and make dull skin glow. Finding the best Korean ampoules for your routine comes down to deciphering what your skin is thirsty for, then working it into your routine.

If you're interested in using an ampoule to treat dry skin, look for a formula that includes hyaluronic acid or propolis, a K-beauty favorite ingredient often found in serums and sheet masks. Propolis is particularly useful when it comes to repairing and soothing skin because it has wound-healing properties and helps accelerate skin cell turnover. But if brightening lackluster skin is your main goal, choose something that contains vitamin C or vitamin B12, which can help prevent pigmentation and dark spots. You can also use an ampoule to help treat acne. Just look for a product with centella asiatica, a common ingredient found in ampoules because it naturally helps regulate oil production and calm inflammation without drying out or irritating skin.

No matter which ampoule you choose, you'll want to use two to three drops after cleansing and toning, in place of your daily serum. But, because the formula is so concentrated, you don't need to make ampoules a part of your regular skin care routine. Instead, when you notice an issue arising, try using your ampoule nightly for several weeks, or until you notice your skin has calmed down.

The next time you want to supercharge your skin care routine, turn to one of the best Korean ampoules on this list.

1. Best Hydrating Ampoule COSRX Propolis Light Ampule $19 | Amazon See On Amazon For dry skin, COSRX Propolis Light Ampule uses an 83 percent concentration of propolis extract, which is made by bees (and collected without harming them). Not only does the extract have moisturizing and soothing benefits that help to retexturize rough, dry skin, but it's also full of skin-protecting antioxidants as well as anti-bacterial properties. The ampoule includes other hydrating ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, which also help to strengthen the skin barrier, so it's able to moisturize itself more effectively.

2. Best Revitalizing Ampoule Missha Time Revolution Night Repair Ampoule $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes your skin decides to gift you with a number of issues at once (usually in times of stress or after a long flight), resulting in dull, dry, and what can best be described overall as tired looking skin. The Missha Time Revolution Night Repair Ampoule was created to help reenergize and plump your skin with its concentration of nutrients and moisture. To get the job done fast, the Missha ampoule uses bifida ferment to hydrate skin, lactobacillus ferment to clarify with its natural antimicrobial properties, and lactococcus ferment to strengthen skin while calming inflammation and redness. Basically, this popular ampoule does it all. With continued use, skin will look revitalized and refreshed.

3. Best Brightening Ampoule Tony Moly Vital Vita Brightening Ampoule $20 | Amazon See On Amazon As its name suggests, brightening is the main goal for the Tony Moly Vital Vita Brightening Ampoule, which it does thanks to lemon peel oil and vitamin B12. All in all, the ampoule contains 12 vitamins to boost skin without adding any artificial dyes, synthetic fragrances, or parabens. The brand even has five other ampoules in the collection, which you can switch out depending on your current skin concerns or even mix together to create your own custom targeted solution, according to the brand.

4. Best Ampoule For Acne-Prone Skin Skin 1004 Madagascar Centella Asiatica Ampoule $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Centella asiatica is all you'll find in this ampoule, and the herb is popular as an acne treatment as well as a skin-calming and strengthening ingredient. The Skin 1004 Madagascar Centella Asiatica Ampoule speeds up the healing process for current breakouts by calming inflammation, while also helping regulate the skin's moisture and oil production process to help prevent future pimples from popping up. "This product has soothed my skin and helps the acne clear faster," wrote one Amazon user. Another noted, "This is wonderful to control oily skin without over-drying it. My complexion is much more clear, pores look smaller, and my acne is getting better."