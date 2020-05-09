An inflatable pool is the perfect way to cool off and splash around on a hot day, especially when going on vacation or to a neighborhood pool isn't an option. And while there are several pool sizes and styles to choose from, the best inflatable pools are durable, easy to fill, and easy to store when the weather turns cold again.

When choosing an inflatable pool, you’ll need to consider how many people plan to use it at — and what ages they are — as well as how much outdoor space you have to work with. Larger pools are great for adults and families, but you'll need a little more space to pop them up, while more compact pools will take up less space but still provide fun for kids and some simple cooling off benefits for adults. When pool time is over, each of these flexible pools — even the largest one — folds up for easy storage.

And while these pools are easy to inflate, none of them come with electric air pumps, so I’ve included one at the end of the list, so you can get in the water even sooner.

With the best inflatable pools — which are all available on Amazon — you and your family can make the most of your outdoor space, splash around, and keep cool.

1. The Best For Adults & Families Homech Family Inflatable Swimming Pool $110 | Amazon See On Amazon Boasting consistently high ratings, this inflatable pool for adults and kids is big enough for the whole family to take a dip in. Made from extra-thick PVC, it's the largest option on the list, measuring in at 10 by 6 feet, with a depth of 22 inches. Thanks to the three individual air chambers and wide side walls, the pool is sturdy enough to lean on while you lounge, and the inflatable floor makes it even more comfortable. And although it's durable, the pool comes with two included repair patches in case anything happens. The two built-in drain plugs make it easy to empty and deflate when pool time is over, and it folds up for easy storage, although you will need a bit more dedicated space since it's the largest pick. According to a reviewer: “This pool is amazing. It is actually a lot bigger than I anticipated when I purchased it. It has 3 air chambers to fill and filling it up can take some time. but once its filled I was super impressed. My kids are loving this pool. The quality is great."

2. A Pool For Kids That Pulls Out All The Stops Intex Ocean Inflatable Play Center $130 | Amazon See On Amazon This inflatable pool with a slide is the kind of thing that will entertain kids for hours on hot summer days. It features a main pool as well as a smaller wading pool (just behind the slide), an inflatable palm tree, a ring toss game, and built-in sprayers that shoot water out of the sides of the pool. Made from PVC, the play center measures 8.3 by 6.4 feet, but only has a few inches of depth. There are two drain plugs for easy emptying, and the pool comes with a repair patch. According to a reviewer: "We purchased this pool for our 5 1/2 and 3 year old. This pool is nice and large and has plenty of space for both of my kids to play and splash. My husband has even spent some time in it with them and still left plenty of room to play. The spray that comes out of the sides is a ton of fun and the slide is just right for my kids."

3. A Cute Watermelon Pool For Kids & Cooling Off Hoovy 3-Ring Pool Watermelon Style $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This watermelon-print inflatable pool is affordable and the epitome of summertime cuteness. The pool measures 5 feet across, with a depth of 13 inches and is perfectly sized for little kids who want to splash around or for one or two adults looking to cool off. It’s made from flexible plastic material and has three valves for quick and easy inflation and deflation, but there’s no repair patch included or drain plug for getting rid of water, so you'll have to flip it upside down to dump out the water. According to a reviewer: “Nice size for 2 kids age 3&5. Grandpa even sat in it with his long legs!”

4. A Wallet-Friendly Pool That Takes Up The Least Amount Of Space Intex Crystal Blue Inflatable Pool $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This round inflatable pool is the way to go if you're looking for an affordable way to beat the heat or if you're simply limited for space. The most compact option on the list, it measures a mere 3.75 feet across with a water depth of 6.5 inches — pretty shallow, but enough to get wet. Made from flexible plastic, the pool comes with a repair patch, but there’s no drain plug — just tilt it over to drain the water off. According to a reviewer: “I'm a full grown adult and decided to buy it for myself so that I have something cool to lie on while I tan in my backyard. It's bigger in person than it appears and blows up surprisingly quickly.”

5. A Safe Option For Babies SwimSchool Splash Play Mat $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed for babies 6 to 18 months, this splash play mat with a canopy offers a super cute way for your little one to splash around. The splash mat features an adorable sea creature print, three stackable toys, and a removable UPF 50 sunshade to protect your baby from the sun's glare. The super shallow pool is safer for babies to play in, and there’s a built-in backrest for better stability. Made from PVC and mesh, it inflates to a 28-inch diameter and comes with a repair patch. After playtime, it’s easy to tilt over and drain the water. According to a reviewer: “I got 2 of these for my 6 month old twin girls, and I am so glad I did! They are easy to inflate, and I LOVE that they have the sun shades. My girls are just barely learning to sit up, so the back rests were a must. I was a little worried when I bought them that they wouldn't be supportive enough, but they are perfect! And the rings were a fun addition too.”