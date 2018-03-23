The right eyeshadow can make a big difference: it can give you a dewy sun-kissed look, or maybe an irresistibly dramatic aura; it can be soft and flirty, or vibrant and bold. But when shopping for colors for your lids, the best hypoallergenic eyeshadows are the way to go — especially if you're prone to experiencing irritation or have sensitive eyes.

The skin around the eyes is some of the most delicate on your body, so it's no shock that it can easily react to foreign products. When it comes to creating a shadow that is unlikely to cause an allergic reaction, it all comes down to — you guessed it — the ingredients. Harsh chemicals often found in drugstore beauty products can be a nightmare to someone who has sensitive eyes. Even if you don't have sensitive eyes, it's best to go the safe route and choose hypoallergenic makeup that doesn't run the risk of causing irritation. This means opting for products that rely on natural, gentle, and plant-based ingredients to create the look you're going for.

Below, take a look at a handful of shadow palettes that will provide you with irritation-free color. From soft, gentle nudes and pinks to dramatically bright hues, there's a hypoallergenic shadow for everyone in this carefully curated list.

1 A Warm Pink And Nude Color Palette That Includes 10 Shades of Vegan Shadows Amazon Pacifica Beauty Natural Minerals Pink Nudes $14 AmazonBuy Now Pacifica makes a whole range of irresistible, all-natural beauty products, and this 10-shade eyeshadow palette is no exception in the safe-ingredient department. Vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free, these matte colors are made from natural ingredients like coconut water and rich minerals, and provide vibrant pigments in a beautiful array of warm pinks and bronzy nudes for a healthy, everyday glow.

2 A Three-Shade, All-Natural Compact That Comes In A Nature-Inspired Range of Hues Amazon Burt's Bees 100% Natural Eyeshadow Palette $13 AmazonBuy Now It's no surprise that Burt's Bees makes a beautiful and all-natural compact of long-lasting, anti-smudge eyeshadows that use gentle ingredients — perfect for those with sensitive skin and eyes (think no talc, parabens, or icky chemicals). The palette is available in three different color ranges: countryside lavender (smoky and shimmery), dusky woods (earthy and natural), and blooming desert (warm and dewy), and relies on safe minerals for the product's makeup. You can expect nourishing vitamin E and natural extracts from bamboo and honey that will give your skin a healthy delivery of nutrients.

3 A Super Colorful Set Of 10 Shimmery, Mineral-Based Eyeshadows Free Of Talc And Fillers Amazon Glamour My Eyes Mineral Eyeshadow Set $23 AmazonBuy Now It's all about shimmery, sparkly hues with this 10-piece set of mineral eyeshadows. Each color comes in a little 5-gram jar, and the shadows are totally free of talc, preservatives, solving agents, and other yucky chemicals that are often found in off-the-shelf beauty products. You can expect a wide range of richly-pigmented colors like Cyprus, Merlot, and Black Gold. Pro tip: mix 'em up for even more range in color!

4 A Hypoallergenic Eyeshadow Palette For Creating A Perfect (And Safe!) Smoky Eye Amazon Physician's Formula Smoky Shimmer Strip $13 AmazonBuy Now Just because you have sensitive skin doesn't mean you have to sacrifice the storied smoky eye. Thanks to this beautiful, shimmery shadow palette from Physician's Formula, which is well-known for its super-safe, hypoallergenic, and affordable makeup line, you can achieve all kinds of dramatic and bold looks using any combination of the nine smoky shades that range in hue from blues to purples to silvery whites.