A dewy, glowing complexion is so much more than just a makeup fad — it's also a sign that your skin is getting some serious hydration. Utilizing a humidifier is one way to achieve this, and when you opt for a personal-sized one, you can get a nice dose of moisture wherever you are. Similar to a travel humidifier, the best handheld humidifiers for dry skin are compact, rechargeable, and able to deliver a cool mist into the air on demand. Some even double as a fan or as a nightlight thanks to LED lights.

When shopping for your device, the first thing to consider is its size, which can refer to both its body and its water capacity. Slim, compact humidifiers (or facial misters, as they are often referred to by makeup artists and lash techs) will have a much smaller water reservoir (about 30 milliliters) but because they are roughly as tall as a pen, can be easily stored in a purse or cosmetic bag. For a longer run time (and less time spent having to refill), there are palm-sized models that can hold nearly eight times the amount of water, but are bulkier and therefore work well as a device you'd be more likely to move from surface to surface, like a nightstand to a desk, or even to the cupholder in your car.

Likewise, it's important to note that while some humidifiers can safely double as aromatherapy diffusers, a mini model is much more fragile compared to its standard-sized counterparts and the use of essential oils may damage your unit completely, so be sure to check the manufacturer's guidelines first before proceeding.

1. A Pocket-Sized Facial Mister Under $10 That You Can Take With You Everywhere UrChoice Nano Facial Mister $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 1.3 x 5.5 inches (diameter x height)

Capacity: 30 milliliters A does-it-all facial mister is a fan-favorite with more than 2,300 Amazon shoppers giving it a five-star rating. It can be used in a myriad of ways and especially stands out as being one of the only nano misters on Amazon that users reported having success compatible with essential oils, toners, setting sprays, and more, though it's important to note that the manufacturer doesn't specifically make any claims about whether it's safe or not. It can be used over 50 times on a single one-hour charge, and will shut off automatically after one minute straight of mist. One customer recommended using it to feel refreshed while on a flight, where air is notoriously dry. Another called it a total game-changer, explaining that "the mist has a cooling effect and the skin feels soft and supple. It's a perfect way to keep your facial skin hydrated. […] A must-have if you are a skincare person."

2. Plus, One That Runs Longer With A Double Sprayer annhuabeauty Nano Facial Moisturizing Mister $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 1.4 x 6 inches (diameter x height)

Capacity: 30 milliliters Featuring a double spray head, this nano facial mister costs a little more than the pick above but will run quite a bit longer without shutting off — up to 10 minutes straight, according to reviewers. This means you can set it on a surface and it will continue to humidify the immediate area while freeing your hands. It's really versatile, too, as the manufacturer confirmed it's compatible with essential oils and toners. One shopper noted that "my skin just dries up from the heat every winter. I use it daily and it keeps my skin nice and dewy." While another used it for a different cosmetic purpose: "For anyone with dry skin or who likes to do chemical peels this product is amazing. […] If you're looking for a facial steamer this isn't it, it's a cool mist to add moisture back to your skin. Some times I even add toner."

3. This Handheld Fan With A Mist Setting COMLIFE Handheld Portable Misting Humidifier Fan $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 8.9 x 4.1 x 1.5 inches (height x length x width)

Capacity: 17 milliliters A definite upgrade from typical handheld fans, this portable misting fan is a real problem-solver, especially for those who run hot or are facing warmer weather. On a full three-hour charge (a USB charging cord is included), this compact fan can run for up to 13 hours, depending on which of the three speeds you choose. Between the fan, the mister, and the seven LED colored lights, all can be used simultaneously or individually, making it an extra customizable pick. Bonus: it even comes with a tiny dropper bottle to make filling the water tank even easier. Many reviewers raved over how versatile it is, too, having used it while camping (the included metal clip makes it so easy to attach it to tables, strollers, and more), after working out, on a flat surface (it folds down to a free-standing position), or even for their beauty routine: "I have been keeping it on my makeup desk to help me super dry my makeup while I get ready," one enthused. "The mist is an awesome added bonus! I love it because it is a gentle and calm mist. It doesn't blast water into your face, it cools down the air being blown on you." In addition to the black version (pictured), you can also get this device in blue, pink, or white.

4. A Personal Humidifier That Can Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand Sanag Portable Mini Humidifier $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 3 x 4.7 inches (diameter x height)

Capacity: 320 milliliters With its 8-hour wireless run time once fully charged (a charging cord is included), this personal humidifier is the perfect pick for anyone seeking utmost portability. It comes in two colors (white or pink), has two mist settings — a continuous spray that lasts up to six hours and an intermittent spray, up to 10 hours — and seven auto-changing LED color lights, which makes it a versatile choice (just note that the manufacturer suggests avoiding the use of essential oils). It's also reliably safe as it will automatically shut off once the water level is low. Plus, some fans reported that it's so quiet they forgot it was even running — a crucial feature when you're in a shared space or trying to get some shut-eye. Keep in mind this is the only pick on the list that comes with cotton wick filters, which means this operates more like an evaporative humidifier instead of an ultrasonic one. Reviewers advised soaking the wicks in water first for best results. And you can stock up on more replacement filters here.