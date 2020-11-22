Though experts maintain that the best way to ensure you’re getting enough vitamins and minerals in your diet is through the foods you eat, there is some evidence to support the benefits of taking certain vitamin supplements, as well. To learn more about the best hair, skin, and nails vitamins in particular, Elite Daily spoke with nutrition and exercise consultant Mary Jane Detroyer M.S., R.D.N., C.D.N., who explained that, “Our bodies' immune systems function optimally when we provide foods rich in minerals and vitamins, and our bodies absorb and use vitamins and minerals from food much more efficiently than supplements." But not everyone is eating the optimal range of foods to best support the health of their skin and organs, and there may be other reasons for vitamin deficiencies that can impact our hair, skin, and nails.

In premenopausal women, for example, iron deficiency is a common cause of hair loss, and “severe deficiencies in protein, vitamin D, and zinc are also associated with diffuse hair loss," Detroyer says. She also reports that there’s research that biotin can help promote stronger nails, and may help hair grow faster and stronger, though it does not result in an increase in hair follicles. Vitamins D and A are both essential for supporting the integrity of our skin, but other vitamins also play key roles in keeping us balanced.

The following supplements contain vitamins that promote stronger hair, skin, and nails. But note that before taking any new vitamin, you should always speak with your doctor first — especially if you're already taking other medications.

Scroll on to shop some of the best vitamins for your hair, skin, and nails, all of which can conveniently be purchased on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Vitamins For Your Hair, Skin, & Nails Nature Made Hair, Skin & Nails (120-Count) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon These vitamins from reputable brand Nature Made's contain biotin and zinc to support strong nails and hair, along with vitamins A and C, beta-carotene, and copper, which have skin care benefits (namely, vitamin C and copper help promote collagen production). The brand's line is third-party tested by the United States Pharmacopeia (USP), meaning it contains what it says it does — and nothing else. In here, you'll get 120 pills for less than $15.

3. The Best Vitamins To Support Hair Growth Viviscal Women's Hair Growth Supplements (60-Count) $34 | Amazon See on Amazon These Viviscal hair supplements contain vitamin C, iron, zinc, biotin, niacinamide, calcium, and the brand's own marine complex to support strong hair and potentially even promote growth. Be patient when using these, because like with any product that claims to encourage hair growth, it'll take a while to see results — but results you should see. If you're prone to thinning hair, speak with your dermatologist about using these supplements in conjunction with another product for hair growth. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Craig Ziering, studies have shown an improvement in hair growth when using Minoxidil (Rogaine), Finasteride (Propecia), or Bimatoprost (Latisse) — all products that treat certain thinning hair conditions — along with Viviscal supplements for more noticeable results.

4. The Best Supplements For Your Hair & Overall Wellness Nutrafol Women Hair Growth Supplement (120-Count) $88 | Amazon See on Amazon Saw palmetto, marine collagen, kelp, keratin, horsetail, biotin, zinc, selenium, vitamins A, C, D, and E, L-cysteine and L-lysine all make appearances in Nutrafol's hair growth supplements. The award-winning supplements may be able to help slow hair loss and encourage new hair growth, but they also have tons of other benefits related to mental and physical health. The brand says they can help with things like energy levels, sleep, and stress, among other things.