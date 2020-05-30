You might not equate thin hair with a voluminous blowout, but the truth is — the best hair dryers for thin hair really can add major volume to fine or thinning strands, thanks to a combination of helpful attachments, and, in some cases, the option to forego negative ionic technology to get big time volume — a great option, but one that will cost you a pretty penny. Best of all, they'll do it with minimal risk of damage.

While negative ionic technology is widespread because of its reputation for preventing damage and frizz by reducing drying time, it can actually counteract volume building. So if pumping up the volume is your main goal, look for the option to toggle between negative ions and no negative ions means you can get a sleek, damage-minimizing blowout one day and a va-va-voom sky-high blowout the next. On the other hand, if keeping damage at bay is your number one priority, you'll do well with a dryer that puts negative ionic technology front and center. For volume, you'll also want to make sure the dryer comes with a concentrated nozzle attachment that makes it easy to direct airflow toward the roots to give them extra lift.

Of course, it's always a good idea to go easy on thin strands and prevent as much breakage as possible, so for consistent heat protection, choose a ceramic hair dryer, which uses infrared heat to gently and evenly dry your hair. And in terms of power, it's helpful to stay under 1875 watts to keep things gentle.

If you're ready for next-level styling, these are the best hair dryers for thin hair on Amazon that will help you create the blowout of your dreams.

1. A Cult-Favorite That's Also A Steal JINRI 1875W Professional Salon Grade Hair Dryer $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This highly rated ceramic hair dryer can give you a quick blowout while minimizing damage at a totally affordable price point. The 1875-watt hair dryer uses ceramic-infrared heat to dry hair gently, while negative-ion technology speeds up drying time, smoothes hair, and reduces frizz. There are three temperature settings and two airflow speeds for maximum control over styling, as well as a cool shot button to seal the hair cuticle and add extra shine. However, there's no option to turn off the ion technology, so it's not a top pick if you're looking to maximize body. The dryer also comes with a concentrator attachment for volume building as well as a diffuser attachment to define curls and waves. According to a home stylist: “Cuts down my drying time by a lot and while I'm growing my hair longer, that's important to me. The diffuser takes my thin wavy hair to new heights literally. My hair didn't even go flat the next day like it usually does.”

2. An Investment Hair Dryer That Adds The Most Volume T3 Cura Luxe Hair Dryer $285 | Amazon See On Amazon It's definitely the priciest option on the list, but this award-winning professional hair dryer is a top pick that beauty experts swear by, and it's the option if you're looking for major volume and other luxe features. Offering 1875 watts of power, the dryer features a volume booster switch that lets you temporarily turn off the flow of negative ions, so you can get more body and texture — a super helpful spec that's hard to find in less expensive dryers. There are also five temperature settings — the most on this list — two speed settings, a cool shot button, and a wide airflow concentrator nozzle (but no diffuser). Another handy feature? If you set the hair dryer down while styling, it automatically pauses until you pick it up again. According to a home stylist: “Honestly, the drying time is so short and my hair is not damaged from it at all. I use once a week for a blowout and my hair looks amazing until day 6. Absolutely the best blow dryer.”

3. The Most Affordable Hair Dryer Conair 1875W Double Ceramic Hair Dryer $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for something that goes easy on the wallet, this ceramic hair dryer from Conair has features similar to the top pick, but it doesn’t come with a diffuser for curls and waves, so it’s a bit more affordable. Thanks to infrared ceramic heat, the hair dryer quickly and gently dries hair while emitting negative ions to boost shine and reduce frizz. The 1875-watt hair dryer has three temperature and two airflow speed settings, as well as a cool shot button to add gloss as you finish styling. Use the included concentrator nozzle to direct airflow, lift your roots, and help your blowout look sleek and smooth. This option is also available in a travel size, although it's a bit more expensive. According to a home stylist: “Absolutely love this blower dryer. Cuts down on my hair drying time. The different settings help to keep my hair healthy without the heat damage that you would get with older model blow dryers. Plus the dryer is very cute and lightweight!”

4. The Best For A One-Step Blowout Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer $57 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 43,000 ratings, this best-selling one-step hair dryer and volumizer makes getting a bouncy blowout so easy. The 1100-watt hair dryer features nylon pin and tufted bristles that smooth and build up your hair as you dry, along with a unique, oval-shaped barrel that adds shape and body. And with this option, it’s easy to get close to the scalp, so you can get extra lift at the roots. The ceramic coating evenly distributes heat and the ion generator speeds up drying time and smooths hair. However, the three temperature and speed settings are combined, so you don’t have as much control over heat and airflow speed. It’s available in three colors: black, mint green, and turquoise. According to a home stylist: “Life changing for my fine, thin hair!! So much volume!”

5. The Best Travel Dryer That Mega-Affordable Revlon 1875W Compact Travel Hair Dryer $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Although my third pick comes in a travel size option, this travel hair dryer is the way to go if you're looking to spend the absolute minimum on a dryer that you can stash in your suitcase or gym bag. It features a ceramic coating and ion technology to quickly and gently give you a frizz-free blowout. There are two temperature and two speed settings, a cool shot button, and a concentrator nozzle attachment that directs airflow and can help reduce frizz. Plus, the handle folds for easy storage. Traveling internationally? There’s a dual voltage switch so you can safely use this hair dryer anywhere. According to a home stylist: “i have fine, curly hair that i wear straight and blow it dry w/a round brush b4 the flat iron. this little dryer dries my hair faster than my full size $50 dryer w/less frizz.”