Goat milk has become a skin care mainstay with good reason. It's chock full of vitamins and minerals, gentle enough to be used on the most sensitive of skin, and best of all, it's extremely moisturizing. When it comes to the best goat milk lotions, however, not all are made from the same quality ingredients. That's why it's important to pay special attention to the label to pinpoint two key details: the brand's sourcing and where goat milk ranks on the INCI list (purists, in particular, may appreciate the highest concentration possible). And while the value of goat milk in these products is evident, you'll get the optimal hydration from formulas that also include things like skin-loving plant oils and vitamin E.

If your goal is to find an ethically or responsibly sourced option, your best bet is to choose a lotion sourced from small farms. In fact, many of these products use fresh milk from small, family-run businesses that go the distance to share the story behind their company and how meticulously they care for their animals.

Beyond the quality of the milk, the next thing to think about is texture and scent. Just like any traditional body lotion, your skin type (and/or what time of year it is) may help you narrow your options. Goat milk is known for its ability to support a healthy skin barrier and for being gentle enough for sensitive skin, but those who are particularly prone to irritation should look for a fragrance-free or unscented option. And if you have very dry skin, you may want to upgrade to a richer, thicker body butter or cream.

Adding one of the best goat milk products to your self-care routine is a great way to pamper and soothe your skin. Find a few favorites (all conveniently available on Amazon) below!

1. A Handcrafted Lotion With Goat Milk As The First Ingredient Nuluv Goat Milk Body Lotion, 6 Oz. $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This Nuluv lotion is handmade in small batches and you'll find goat milk at the top of its short, seven-ingredient INCI list. The milk comes from goats that the brand's owners call "part of our family," so you know what you're receiving is high quality. Rounding out its smooth texture — which feels luxurious and blends into skin easily — are sunflower oil and shea butter. There is a fragrance-free option called "Plain Jane," but if you're looking for something a little extra, you can also choose from scents like Herbal Mist (featured), Lavender, and Angel Baby, or go for the sampler pack to try them all. One fan's take: "This lotion is hydrating and smells amazing! It is non-greasy but moisture lasts, no need to reapply frequently."

2. A Rich Lotion Available In A Number Of Botanical-Inspired Scents Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Lotion, 12.5 Oz. $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This Beekman 1802 goat milk lotion is also made on a family-run farm, but its cosmopolitan twist is evident in its selection of sophisticated scents like Oak Moss (featured), Fig Leaf, and Honeyed Grapefruit. Though not as minimal as the first pick, these lotions are still free of parabens, mineral oil, alcohol, phthalates, synthetic colorants, and formaldehyde. What they do contain, though, is moisturizing shea butter and jojoba seed oil. Amazon reviewers compliment the non-greasy formula, writing that it's "very moisturizing" and "feels luxurious." One fan's take: "This lotion smells heavenly, I find myself sniffing my hands just to smell it. Leaves my skin very soft for quite a while, too."

3. A Thick & Luxurious Body Cream Beekman 1802 Whipped Body Cream, 8 Oz. $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Another great Beekman 1802 product, this whipped goat milk cream has a rich texture, similar to a body butter, that's still super absorbent. You'll find coconut oil, mango seed butter, vitamin E, aloe, and grapeseed in here (as well as goat milk, of course). In addition to being free of parabens and mineral oil, this cream is fragrance-free and excellent for sensitive skin, according to Amazon reviewers. Though it's pricier than some other options, a little goes a long way — as one person noted, "you don’t need more than a tablespoon to moisturize head to toe." One fan's take: "This is the best body cream I have ever used. Also, my eczema is better and I am not using my prescription cream much at all any more! I love the Beekman products I am using. This is just wonderful."

4. An Unscented Option — & It's A Great Value Dionis Goat Milk Unscented Lotion, 8.5 Oz $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This unscented goat milk lotion is a big hit with Amazon reviewers who have severely dry skin and even eczema, with one calling it "the best goat's milk lotion I have tried." The brand's owner uses milk from her own farm in Virginia to make the lotion, and goat milk is listed as the fifth ingredient. The formula also includes vitamin E and is free of parabens and sulfates. Though this unscented version is the best for sensitive skin, it also comes in five scents, including vanilla bean and coconut. One fan's take: "I absolutely love this product. I have very, very ultra-dry skin, especially on my legs, and when I use Dionis.., within minutes, my dry skin feels soft as silk and continues to feel like that for much longer than any other lotion that I've used."

5. A Goat Milk Hand Cream With A Fresh Scent Crabtree & Evelyn Goat Milk and Oat Hand Cream, 0.86 Oz $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Formulated with oat kernel, shea butter, and vitamin E, this goat milk hand cream will keep your skin soft and smooth all day long. The tube's star ingredient comes from a family-run farm, where free-range goats feed on pesticide- and chemical-free grass. The lotion's compact size is perfect for throwing in your bag or keeping at your desk so you can stay moisturized wherever you are. And if you find you're going through it quickly, you can also buy it in a larger, 3.45-ounce size. One fan's take: "This is the best hand cream I've used for my sensitive skin. I keep it close to the kitchen sink and bedside table. The scent is delicate."