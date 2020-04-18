When it comes to professional-quality flat irons, it's hard to do better than a ghd hair straightener. Known for their durability, innovativeness, and emphasis on hair health, ghd tends to be the go-to brand among pro stylists and beauty editors alike. That said, their styling tools don't exactly come cheap — which is why you'll want to do your research before investing in a flat iron from the brand. And since ghd makes several different hair straighteners, I tapped celebrity hairstylist and ghd brand ambassador, Justine Marjan, to help narrow down the best ghd flat irons for you to choose from.

Now you're probably thinking — aren't most hair straighteners basically the same? The answer is no. You're getting what you pay for with these ghd flat irons, specifically hair that's well-protected from damage (not to mention a styling tool that will last you ages). But there are still other things to look out for, according to Marjan, like the size of the iron you choose. People with short hair, for example, would benefit from an iron with smaller plates, so you can straighten without the risk of burning your fingers or scalp. People with long hair, on the other hand, should choose an iron with large, wide plates, so they can straighten larger sections of their hair at once.

Regardless of what you're looking for in a flat iron, you'll likely find it in one of Marjan's suggestions, ahead. Keep scrolling to shop the best ghd hair straighteners, according to a top celebrity hair stylist.

1. The Overall Best GHD Flat Iron GHD Platinum+ Professional Performance Styler $249 | Amazon See On Amazon According to Marjan, the ghd Platinum+ Professional Performance Styler is the ultimate multi-use hair tool to invest in. "It’s a flat iron with rounded edges that make it easy to create both sleek and wavy looks," she says, pointing to the ultra-zone technology as a major selling point, too. "It means the iron is constantly reheating and readjusting the temperature using sensors all across the iron to ensure even heat distribution and faster styling." In fact, the iron monitors heat 250 times per second, keeping it at a hair-safe 365 degrees to prevent breakage. Also, it heats up incredibly fast — in just 20 seconds — and shuts off automatically after 30 minutes, for added safety.

2. A (Slightly) More Affordable Option GHD Gold Professional Styler, 1 Inch $199 | Amazon See On Amazon For something a little bit less expensive, Marjan suggests reaching for the ghd Gold Professional Styler. "This is a great starter iron if you aren’t ready to invest in the Platinum+," she says. "It also only heats up to 365 [degrees], like all ghd tools, so that you don’t have to worry about heat damage on the hair." The Gold styler utilizes a similar technology to the Platinum+, in that it readjusts the temperature to 365 degrees as it straightens, in order to prevent hair breakage. The only difference between the tools is the amount of sensors in the plates; the Platinum+ has three in each, while the Gold has one.

3. The Best Flat Iron For Short Hair GHD Gold Professional Styler, 1/2 Inch $199 | Amazon See On Amazon People with short hair often have a hard time finding a flat-iron that won't singe their scalp, but Marjan says that the half-inch ghd Gold Professional Styler offers a solution to that problem. "This is a great iron for detail work, when you need to take smaller sections or get closer to the root," she says. "It’s amazing for naturally tight curls, the hairline, and bangs." Like all other ghd flat irons, this one is kept at a consistent 365 degrees to prevent damage, has a 30-minute auto-off feature, and heats up quickly.

4. The Best Flat Iron For Long Hair GHD Max Styler $199 | Amazon See On Amazon On the opposite end of the spectrum, people with long and/or thick hair will want to reach for the ghd Max Styler. "This is great for long hair types as the larger plates make it easier to style your hair quickly and take bigger sections," explains Marjan. Plus, since the wide plates are rounded, you can use this iron to create waves, too. The Max Styler maintains a hair-healthy heat of 365 degrees, like the other tools on this list, heats up in 30 seconds, and shuts off automatically after 30 minutes.