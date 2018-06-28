Fact of the matter: Clothing racks all serve the same simple purpose. They give you a place to hang clothes. But between quality construction, size, and overall design, there's actually quite a bit to consider when you're looking for the best garment rack for your unique space and needs.

Depending on the amount of storage you need and the type of space you're working with, there are many different types of garment racks to choose from. There are multi-functional options with shelves perfect for more than just clothes or collapsible and wall-mounting racks that save space, and even portable clothes racks on wheels if you'll need to move it between rooms.

But, to make your decision easier, I've rounded up the best garment racks money can buy, from affordable storage solutions that come with wheels, to single-rail racks with shelves, that are all durable and built to last. These versatile racks will work well no matter how you've chosen to style your place. So rest easy, these five garment racks are the best ones for any space and will help you to neatly store all your belongings and relax in a nicely-organized living space. What more could you need? (A closet? Yeah, I feel your pain.)

1 The Overall Best Amazon $30 AmazonBuy Now With a top rod and two spacious shelves made from high-quality, powder-coated metal, this multi-functional garment rack can meet all your storage demands and help you stay organized in the process. The free-standing design allows it to fit into any area of your living space, and it's easy to assemble — meaning less time spent putting it together and more time organizing. While the rack is sturdy, it's also compact enough to fit in all types of spaces, all at a super affordable price point of just $30.

2 A Wider, Single-Rail Option Amazon $40 AmazonBuy Now This free-standing, single-rail rack is made of a sturdy metal frame and can hold up to 88 pounds of evenly distributed weight. It also comes with a solid metal shelf across the bottom for added convenience — it's the perfect spot for shoes or storage containers. For extra stability, it even comes with stoppers on either side of the rod so you don't have to worry about clothes falling off, as well as leveling feet on the bottom to keep the unit even and in place. Amazon reviewers love this rack — one person wrote, "this rack is fantastic and exactly what I was looking for. It's sturdy and easy to assemble, and excellent quality, all parts are metal."

3 The Best Heavy-Duty, Double-Rail Rack Amazon $70 AmazonBuy Now This heavy-duty, commercial grade double-rod rack by DecoBros is the best choice if you plan on hanging a lot of heavy garments (think: winter coats.) At a 250-pound load capacity with two rods, this steel-made rack is about as strong as it gets. It also has wheels, making it easily portable, along with heavy casters so you can still keep it stationary when needed. This rack comes highly-recommended by Amazon users, with over 4,000 reviews. They mention how sturdy it is — one person wrote, "I've used this rack for coats and right now I have well over 25 heavy coats on it and it's held up very well."

4 The Easiest To Collapse And Store Amazon $40 AmazonBuy Now The collapsible garment rack by Simple Houseware is a reliable, go-to option if you need something that holds up well but is also easily collapsible for storage or travel. Built with heavy-duty steel for ultimate stability, it also has a single rod that can extend horizontally for extra space and wheels for added convenience. Most importantly, it's easily collapsible and is easy to carry when taken down. This rack is a bestseller on Amazon, with one user saying, "I use these for pop-up shops and they are perfect to travel with. Collapse flat and are easy to put back together once you know what you're doing."