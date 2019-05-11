While many people with vaginas and vulvas claim that the clitoris is the center point of all pleasure, there's another spot that offers just as much stimulation. The G-spot is located inside and to the front of your vagina. It feels spongy and soft when you insert your fingers inside your vagina, and if you tap your mons pubis right above where the hair begins, you can feel it being stimulated ever so slightly. While you can use your fingers to massage your G-spot, using one of the best G-spot vibrators is an even better way to achieve stimulation in this area.

Your G-spot is actually thought to be a cousin of your clitoris, in that they live close to one another in your body and react to similar stimuli. In fact, a lot of people claim that the orgasms that occur when both their clitoris and their G-spot are being stimulated are the best kinds of orgasms. (These are called blended orgasms, by the way.) So while you're using one of the below G-spot vibrators, don't forget to give your clit a little bit of love, too.

Ahead, you'll find the best G-spot vibrators you can get your hands on — and they're all conveniently available on Amazon.

1. The Best Basic G-Spot Vibrator Paloqueth Waterproof Vibrator Dildo $22 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a G-spot vibrator without a ton of bells and whistles, reach for the Paloqueth waterproof vibrator dildo. It's a simple, streamlined vibrator that's perfectly angled to deliver a direct hit to your G-spot. This vibrator has nine different vibration speeds, so you can get different levels of intensity depending on what you're interested in. It can also be used on your clit, if you're interested in inner and outer stimulation. It's super quiet and waterproof, so you can bring it into the tub. Just make sure to use a non-silicone lube with this toy — it's made of silicone, and the two can be incompatible.

2. The Best G-Spot Vibrator With A Clitorial Sucker Tracy's Dog Clitoral Sucking Vibrator $40 Amazon See On Amazon Remember how I said that clit stimulation is a great second course to G-spot stimulation? That's where the Tracy's Dog clitoral sucking vibrator comes in. It's a G-spot vibrator that you wear — it literally slips inside you and rests right against that sweet spot. To keep it secure outside of your body, the toy comes with a little hook that covers your labia, your clit, and part of your mons. Attached to that hook is a little hole that slips over your clit, providing a sexy sucking sensation. That, coupled with the vibration of the shaft against your G-spot, creates a sensation that you'll love.

3. The Best Triple-Pronged G-Spot Vibrator Adorime G-Spot Vibrator $30 Amazon See On Amazon Don't let the look of this vibrator fool you. The Adorime G-spot vibrator is great for adventurous couples. All three sides of it vibrate, which means there are a bunch of different ways to use it. Aside from slipping the long shaft into your vagina to massage your G-spot, you can also use the clamps to massage your clit. They also work great on your nipples, and can be used in both your anus and your vagina for duel stimulation. All three heads are totally flexible, and offer seven different vibration speeds.

4. The Best Rabbit G-Spot Vibrator Paloqueth G-Spot Rotating Bunny Vibrator $30 Amazon See On Amazon A rabbit vibrator is perfect for those looking for a blended orgasm — especially if you're talking about the Paloqueth G-Spot rotating bunny vibrator. The head of this vibrator rotates, providing a thrusting sensation to your G-spot, while most vibrators just vibrate. Aside from that, this toy also has a tiny little rabbit to tickle your clit, providing that blended orgasm you're after. It's waterproof, rechargeable, and made of soft jelly, which makes it feel very realistic. And with three rotation speeds and seven vibration speeds, you'll never tire of this little bunny.