A good sports bra might be the most comfortable bra you own. It supports you through any workout and is practically perfect in every way… Until you have to fight your way out like you’re Uma Thurman in Kill Bill because it literally fused to your body during spin class. The best front-close sports bras provide the same incredible support as your go-to sports bra but in a design that’s far easier to escape after a punishing workout. And they'll be reliably moisture-wicking too.

The most critical factor in any bra is its support. Sports bras go about this one of two ways: compression and encapsulation. Compression bras are the ace bandage of sports bras with a tight fit that does most of the heavy lifting and may include removable pads for adjustable coverage. An encapsulation bra relies on sculpted foam cups that are sewn in place for motion control to stabilize from every direction. You’ll find both types of bras made from moisture-wicking fabrics — like polyester, nylon, and spandex — that channel sweat away to help you feel cool and dry.

Then there are the concerns unique to front-close sports bras. Most zip up the front, so seek out styles with fabric flaps and soft tabs covering the zipper to to create a barrier over your skin. There’s even a style with a hook and eye that fastens first to free up your hands and provide backup security.

From soft zippered yoga bras to high-impact styles designed with 3D technology, these are the best front-close sports bras — because getting out of your bra shouldn’t be its own type of workout.

1. A Cute Zip-Front Sports Bra With A Strappy Back Hopgo Zip Front Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This cute sports bra has a strappy back for a stylish twist on the front-close style. The zipper locks in place at the top for peace of mind, and there are soft protective panels between it and your skin to avoid pinching, while flatlock seams stave off chafing. Its longline, compression design features a sturdy elastic band under the bust that provides medium-impact support without underwires, and removable cups allow you to adjust the amount of padding you want. In a moisture-wicking nylon and spandex fabric, with four-way stretch and antimicrobial protection, you'll feel fresh even after the most challenging workouts. "I've spent WAY more money on sports bras and this fits just as nicely," a fan praised. "The criss cross straps are so pretty. Zero zipper issues...Might be my fave sports bra EVER. Big big win." Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 3XL (4 — 16)

2. A Front-Close Sports Bra Engineered For High-Impact Workouts Champion Motion Control Zip Sports Bra $46 | Amazon See On Amazon Champion used 3D imaging of bodies in motion to design this high-impact sports bra. In lieu of underwires, the built-in foam encapsulation cups rely on reinforced panels that stabilize in 360 degrees with graduated padding inside for compression and hold. (Just keep in mind that the cups are sewn in, so wash with care.) The front-zip closure makes it a cinch to get on and off, and it has padding around the zipper to prevent irritation. The poly-spandex blend was engineered to be twice as moisture-wicking as conventional sports bras, with a secondary mesh racerback sewn onto a pair of wide adjustable straps for serious support with enhanced breathability. "Been wearing this bra for several weeks, and I have only positive things to say," a reviewer wrote, citing "the incredible amount of support it provides without the heaviness," adding it was "extremely comfortable." Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

3. A Front-Close Sports Bra That Comes In Extended Sizes Yvette Front Closure Sports Bra $33 | Amazon See On Amazon This full-coverage, front-close sports bra strikes the perfect balance of structure and stretch and supports sizes up to 50DDD. Encapsulated non-removable cups and a wide elastic band support from below, while the double racer straps provide reinforced lift and hold. There are mesh panels on the front and a keyhole back for adequate airflow, and the moisture-wicking polyamide-elastane fabric blend includes four-way stretch that keeps you cool and dry from every angle. The zipper locks in place at the top and the double layer of fabric ensures a barrier between the zipper and your skin. The bottom band even adjusts in the back with hooks and eyes like a traditional bra so you can customize the fit. It’ll hold steady through medium to high-impact workouts. "Very supportive for high impact workouts...but also designed to allow for comfortable full range of motion," a shopper confirmed. "Neither constricting nor binding just wonderfully blissfully containing." Watch out for the half-zip style sold in the same listing to make sure you get the bra you want. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

4. This Stylish Front-Close Sports Bra With An Underwire Maidenform Sport Secure Zip Front Underwire Sports Bra $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in some fun retro-inspired neons, this underwire sports bra delivers both comfort and style. What's more, Maidenform has you covered with this extra-secure zipper situation: there’s a small clasp closure underneath the metal zipper so you can fasten it first and leave both hands free to maneuver the zip while providing extra security. (Plus a soft fabric tab so it doesn't pinch you after locking in place.) Sewn-in molded cups lined with a moisture-wicking nylon blend help stabilize you inside the bra, and the underwire adds lift and support. The wide straps conveniently adjust from the front and a mesh keyhole racerback helps you cool off fast. "I'm a tough customer — and I am really happy with this," a fan gushed. "It looks cute, it's soft enough to be comfortable all day (I've had it on 20 hours as I'm writing this...) and well-structured to give me real support." Available options: 8

Available sizes: 32B — 40D

5. A Budget-Friendly Multipack Of Comfortable Zip-Front Yoga Bras ohlyah Zipper Front Closure Sports Bra (3-Pack) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon These affordable, low-impact bras, available in a three-pack, feature a front zipper with additional hidden safety hooks, plus protective fabric tabs at the top and bottom. Inside are soft, flexible cups you can easily remove if preferred, plus a wide fabric strip under the zipper to prevent pinching. Although not explicitly moisture-wicking, these low-impact bras are made with nylon and spandex, though they're perhaps not the best choice for punishing sweat sessions: Shoppers noted they were comfortable enough to wear after surgery. "These bras turned out to be everything I hoped for," a reviewer remarked. "The front closure works well & doesn't rub, they're soft without any areas of chafing, they don't ride up, they fit well and aren't too constricting." Available options: 21

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large