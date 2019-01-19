With most fleece-lined leggings, warmth is a given. But to distinguish the best fleece-lined leggings from a pair that's just so-so, you'll need to take a closer look at both the material and the construction.

The material of your leggings should be soft and stretchy so you can move freely without feeling restricted. Synthetic fabrics like spandex, polyester, and elastane will go a long way toward ensuring comfort and flexibility. And if you're planning to work up a sweat, you'll want your leggings to include at least a little polyester or nylon, as these fabrics wick moisture and dry quickly.

When it comes to construction, seemingly small details can make a big difference in comfort. Flat-lock seams help make leggings less itchy and reduce the chances of rubbing or chafing. Meanwhile, gussets at the crotch prevent the bulk of having four seams come together in one spot. And as far as the waist goes, you'll want to make sure your tights have an elastic band or another securing feature so you don't spend the whole day yanking them up.

Take a look below at some of the best fleece-lined leggings to keep you warm and toasty wherever you go.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered Baleaf Women's Fleece Lined Leggings $27 Amazon See On Amazon Color choices: Black, gray, dark blue, ruby wine, purple What's great about them: With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, these popular fleece-lined leggings are great for everyday wear. Built for comfort, they have a wide waistband that hits below the belly button, as well as a gusseted crotch, and flat-lock seams. Best of all, the fabric is a moisture-wicking blend of polyester and spandex to keep you dry through rain or sweat. Some reviewers noted that these leggings run a little small, so if in doubt, you may want to order a size up. What fans say: "These are awesome! They kept me toasty, which is why I bought them in the first place. But, I didn't expect them to fit so well or be such high quality ... They are a tiny bit thicker than regular yoga pants, but that is to [be] expected. And guess what?! They STAY UP." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2 The Best Plus-Size Leggings Zerdocean Women's Fleece Lined Thermal Leggings $19 Amazon See On Amazon Color choices: Dark gray, light gray, black What's great about them: One reviewer said it all when they called these fleece-lined tights "leggings from heaven." They're made with 100 percent cotton, which means they're thick and warm but better suited for casual, everyday wear rather than workouts. The solid elastic band sits high on your waist and keeps them from sliding down. What fans say: "These are the best winter leggings I've ever worn. They fit exactly true to size, and while the waist band is perhaps a little high, it's very comfortable. These are much warmer than traditional leggings, so they're perfect for outdoor winter weather." Available sizes: 1X - 4X

3 The Best Petite Leggings NORMOV Fleece Lined Leggings Women $10 Amazon See On Amazon Color choices: Black, wine, coffee, gray What's great about them: These fleece-lined leggings are cozy, comfy, and only $10. They're constructed with 100 percent polyester, which makes them exceptionally stretchy, plus a high-waist design, smooth seams, and a gusseted crotch. Reviewers say that these tights have a more casual look, making them perfect to wear under long shirts, sweaters, dresses, or even jeans. Certain options are footed, so keep that in mind when selecting the style you want. What fans say: "These are by far the most comfortable leggings I have ever owned. No itchy seams on either the inside leg or outside leg, nice and warm. And a BIG plus, being a fluffy cat owner, they don't collect cat fur. So many fabrics suck up pet fur like magnets, but these do not." Available sizes: One size

4 The Best For Working Out CRZ YOGA Women's Winter Fleece Lined Sports Leggings $28 Amazon See On Amazon Color choices: Black, navy What's great about them: If you're looking for workout tights that will keep you warm when the temperature drops, these fleece-lined athletic leggings are the perfect choice. They're made specifically for sports, with a stretchy, moisture-wicking blend of polyamide and spandex and an easy drawcord for a custom fit. A zippered back pocket provides a secure place to stick your phone. Several reviewers said these leggings run big, so you may want to consider ordering a size down. What fans say: "Highly recommend. I was very surprised by the high quality. Materials are thick and very soft. Super warm for winter months. The fit is only slightly larger than I expected. Waist band is comfortable and keeps everything in place." Available sizes: XX-Small - X-Large