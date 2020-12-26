With so much more time at home these days, a certain breed of grandma-chic aesthetic has slowly but surely evolved into a movement. These days, comfort reigns supreme — and not just comfortable, but comforting, too. In a soft, homespun fabric with old-school nostalgia, the best flannel nightgowns will envelop you like a security blanket and encourage you to put your feet up with a cup of tea.

While classic flannel pajamas might be the first thing that comes to mind, in a society witnessing a resurgence of the house dress, the flannel nightgown is a worthy alternative you can throw on at a moment’s notice. It’s the ultimate in ease. You could just as easily spend all Sunday in your nightie and sheepskin slippers, or add a belt and call it a dress if someone drops by and they’ll be none the wiser. But really, you’re wearing it for your comfort, not someone else’s, and part of embracing the grandma movement means not giving a damn what anyone thinks anymore.

Whether that’s a sweeping flannel nightgown or a short sleep shirt is up to you. A lot of it will be dictated by the weather where you are, as well as your personal cold tolerance. If you hate dealing with a bunch of fabric a long nightgown with a split hem will offset that. A short flannel nightie is a cute option you can wear by itself or turn into a sleep shirt paired with some leggings or cozy cashmere socks.

From the floor-length plaid nightgowns that feel like a robe to the cute cropped leopard-print nightie — with pockets — these are the best flannel nightgowns for living your best life, on your own terms.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Long Flannel Nightgown That’s Editor-Approved Latuza Plaid Flannel Nightgown $30 | Amazon See On Amazon One Elite Daily editor calls this flannel nightgown “a walking hug,” and more than 500 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating. "Stylish, soft, and warm...I really could live in one of these," one satisfied reviewer raved. The sweeping hem has slits on either side so you don’t feel tripped up by its length, while the half button-down popover placket even features a pocket. The thick 100% cotton flannel is machine washable on cold, though some shoppers noticed a little shrinkage. That hasn't stopped converts from wanting to double down and buy more. "I LOVE this nightgown. I'm usually a pajama bottoms and t-shirt person but I bought one of these nightgowns and then bought 4 more from Latuza," one fan reported. For more whimsical prints, you might also try PajamaGram's long flannel nightgown. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small – 3X Plus

2. This Shorter Flannel Nightgown Available In Cute Prints Lands' End Long Sleeve Print Flannel Nightshirt $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Soft and cozy without quite as much length, this 100% cotton flannel nightgown has a full button-down front and a shirttail hem for classic tailored style that falls right to the knees. Contrast piping provides a finished look and feel, with a loop under the back of the collar so you can hang it up if you ever decide to change out of it. But why would you? It's "adorable, sporty, fits perfect and washes well," as one reviewer remarked. And it's available in tall and petite sizes, as well. If you're not sold on the fair isle pattern, this pick also comes in a sharp blue herringbone, a classic navy check, and even a fun leopard print. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: XXS – Plus 3X

3. A Flannel Nightgown With Old-School Pajama Details Joyaria Long Flannel Nightgown $44 | Amazon See On Amazon Take a break from plaid in this flannel nightgown that comes in several soft solid shades. With a notched collar and piping trim just like a classic pair of pajamas, this flannel gown looks polished. It’s not quite full-length, with cropped sleeves so you have plenty of coverage but won’t need to roll them up to, say, scramble eggs. "I love this nightgown/nightshirt! Received it today & delighted with how it feels after wearing for several hours," one shopper raved. "It is a medium weight, a bit heavier than what I was expecting. Fairly warm so I'm able to lounge in it without a robe, but not too heavy...expecting to get a lot of wear out of this for years." Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

4. This Short Flannel Nightshirt That Comes With *Pockets* Ashford & Brooks Flannel Plaid Sleep Shirt $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for pajamas you can wear with leggings or throw on over your favorite sweats, this flannel nightie is essentially a good old-fashioned shirt with just enough length to fly solo if you prefer. One fan gushed, "So excited to lounge out in this w/ some adorable knee socks." Ashford & Brooks added a dash of polyester to their nightshirt to stave off shrinking that’s common in flannel, so you can wash and dry without fear. "This flannel nightshirt is wonderful. It's much more than I was expecting," a reviewer wrote. "It's a warm, heavy weight flannel that's extra roomy and best of all, it has pockets...I highly recommend it. EXCELLENT quality." Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small – 3X

5. A Vintage Flannel Nightie In Pretty Florals Casual Nights Flannel Floral Long Sleeve Nightgown $23 | Amazon See On Amazon A printed nightgown that isn’t plaid (no shade to plaid), this borderline Victorian nightgown in soft florals is comforting as a cup of tea. It features a classic collar, accented with lace and delicate stitching for a sweet effect, and a popover placket that can be buttoned up to the base of the throat. Long sleeves and a knee-length hem offer coverage and warmth. "It is both pretty and substantial. It felt a little stiff out of package, but softened on washing," a shopper reported. "No itchy trim, and very warm." There are also styles in the same listing with a mock-neck collar for an even more granny-chic look. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Medium – 3X