Once in a while, or more frequently if you need it, everyone should give their scalp a deep, thorough clean. All you need is one of the the best exfoliating shampoos, which — similar to exfoliating face washes — help remove dead skin cells, excess oil, and product buildup in one of two ways: manually or chemically. Manual (or physical) exfoliating shampoos usually have a gritty texture, and scalp scrubs fall into this category. The other option is a shampoo that uses chemical exfoliants, like salicylic acid, to effectively deep clean your scalp.

Though there's certainly overlap between clarifying shampoos and exfoliating shampoos, clarifying shampoos are designed to deep clean your hair, while exfoliating shampoos are usually intended to deep clean your scalp. That said, some shampoos provide both clarifying and exfoliating benefits, and you'll find a couple of those below.

To keep your scalp comfortable and balanced, pick up one of the best exfoliating shampoos from the list ahead.

1. The Overall Best Exfoliating Shampoo Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal and Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo $42 | Amazon See On Amazon Briogeo Scalp Revival is one of the best scalp scrubs out there — and unlike most scalp scrubs, which need to be followed by a shampoo, this is a shampoo and scalp scrub in one. It has a slightly gritty texture and a dark gray color, due to the Binchotan charcoal in the formula (charcoal is well known for its deep cleaning abilities). Other key ingredients in here include coconut oil for moisture, and three botanical oils — peppermint, spearmint, and tea tree — which give the shampoo a refreshing, cooling feel. Whether your scalp is dry, flaky, oily, or itchy, this will help bring you relief in just a single wash.

3. The Best Exfoliating Shampoo For Dry, Damaged Hair Mielle Organics Mongongo Oil Exfoliating Shampoo $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Mielle Organics says their mongongo oil shampoo is ideal for hair that's recently been in a stretched or straightened style for a long period of time, which makes it a great choice for hair recovering from any sort of damage (or that's simply very dry). It's an exfoliating and clarifying shampoo, but it's loaded with heavy-duty nourishing ingredients, like almond, argan, grapeseed, and mongongo oils to restore moisture, soothe your scalp, and enhance shine. Bonus points for the lovely, fruit smell and sulfate-free formula.

4. The Best Exfoliating Shampoo For Scalp Psoriasis Nizoral Psoriasis Shampoo and Conditioner $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Scalp psoriasis can cause flaking, scaling, and irritation, so Nizoral's medicated two-in-one shampoo and conditioner relies on the exfoliating power of salicylic acid to refresh your scalp and relieve uncomfortable symptoms. Since it works to break down and lift away scales and reduce itching, it's a great choice for people with dandruff as well. In addition to salicylic acid, it contains tree oil oil, green tea, and vitamins E and C to further clean, condition, and clarify your hair.

5. Another Great Exfoliating Shampoo To Consider Chi Powerplus Exfoliate Shampoo $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Here's one more exfoliating shampoo for you to consider, from salon-favorite brand Chi. It contains all sorts of refreshing, scalp-soothing botanicals, like peppermint, nettle extract, chamomile, sage, lavender, and rosemary, plus some gentle exfoliators to remove buildup. This is a really solid-quality shampoo for the price that should work nicely for most hair types. It's sulfate-free, to boot.