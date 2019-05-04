Whether you want to relax, recover from a long week, or revitalize your skin, the last thing you need to worry about is what kind of salt to use for your bath. To find the best epsom salts for your at-home spa needs, you’ll want to think about what the salt will be used for, how often you'll be using it, and whether scented or unscented baths work best for you.

Different salts offer different benefits, so think about what you're looking to get out of your bath. Epsom salts with essential oils can help relieve muscle pain or impact your mood via aromatherapy, while detoxing blends can help get rid of toxins and clear pores. You’ll also want to consider how often you’ll be using your bath salts; if being used daily, it’s helpful to find an option that won’t run out so quickly, and you'll want to make sure that the salt is gentle and non-drying enough for everyday use.

Although some salts are odorless, others are naturally scented and can provide additional aromatherapy during your bath. However, essential oils and fragrances have the potential to fill your entire home with scent, so it’s important to note that if you have sensitivities.

Since excessive epsom salt research may deter your desire to relax, I’ve scoured Amazon to help you find the best one for your needs. My picks vary — from scented and unscented to detoxing and muscle recovery — but all are made to soothe your body. Read on to find the best epsom salts to help you achieve complete and total relaxation.

1. The Overall Best Epsom Salts Epsoak Epsom Salt $8 Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: Available in a range of sizes (from this 2-pound option to a hefty 19-pound bag), the Epsoak epsom salt is an amazing option for any kind of bath needs. It’s extremely versatile and can be used for soothing baths, foot soaks, and even as a boost for your garden. Made out of pure magnesium sulfate that's GMO-free, this epsom salt helps relieve aches and dissolves extremely well in baths (which will ensure that you get the most out of its soothing properties). Completely unscented, it won’t fill up your entire home with strong odors, and if you decide to choose a larger size, you won’t have to worry about running out quickly. What fans say: “Toes on both of my feet were swollen and sore. I soaked twice a day and the inflammation and soreness went away. I will probably soak my feet once a day every few days just to keep them healthy for walking."

2. The Best For Relieving Muscle Pain Dr Teal's Muscle Recovery Soak (Pack of 3) $24 Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: If soothing your muscles is your sole reason for drawing a bath, Dr Teal’s muscle recovery soak is a great option. This epsom salt is made with a variety of essential oils, including menthol and eucalyptus to aid soreness and aches — plus arnica to help relieve inflammation. This product does have a very strong scent, so it is most ideal for those who enjoy scented baths and don’t mind the smell. This option comes with a total of three 2-pound bags and is a great way to ease any pain after sports or physical activity. What fans say: “The product arrived as promised, affordable [and] provided instant relaxation to my sore feet! The aroma was calming and therapeutic.”

3. The Best For Detoxing Better Bath Better Body Epsom Salt With Ginger And Lemon $16 Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: While epsom salts are generally designed to soothe your entire body, this Better Bath Better Body bath soak is specifically created to detoxify and clean out your pores. Made with pure essential oils, it features ginger for detoxification and lemon for aromatherapy. This epsom salt has no chemical fragrance, additives, or coloring, and it helps replenish magnesium in your body while removing toxins. Great for your skin and ideal for those who enjoy citrus scents, your bath water will also be neutralized with the help of this formula's vitamin C crystals. What fans say: “I love the scent. In the bath it dissipates, but opening the bag each time, which is resealable, I momentarily feel like I am in an orange grove ... I took the risk and bought this large bag because of the cost savings and am very happy I did so.”

4. The Best Bath Salts For Sensitive Skin Sky Organics Epsom Salt $15 Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: If you have sensitive skin and are more cautious when purchasing body products, this Sky Organics epsom salt is an ideal option. It is USP-pharmaceutical grade, organic, non-GMO, kosher, and made out of 100-percent natural magnesium sulfate. According to the brand, the salt is ethically sourced from a saline spring in Surrey, England. This option is odorless, unscented, and helps improve the skin while also cleansing pores and getting rid of toxins. This one can even be used for your garden, too. What fans say: “Love this product, and I am so [appreciative] of the email with all the DYI products you can make on your own. I love the way my skin feels and my muscles after a soak. I cant wait to dive into some of the scrubs, lotions, etc. that I can make with these salts!”