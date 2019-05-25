I know what you're probably thinking — what's the difference between an egg vibrator and a bullet vibrator? The truth is, there isn't much if you know how to use both. But for vibrator novices, they can provide different sensations. While bullets are specially designed to hit your clit, eggs are a better option for those looking to massage their G-spot. Its shape is better suited for internal stimulation because it's wide and curved — so you're going to want to invest in one of the best egg vibrators if G-spot stimulation is what you're after.

If you're planning to use this vibrator the way it's meant to be used —slipping it inside of your vagina and going to town — then you're going to need a lot of lube. Most vibrating eggs that you'll buy, though, will be made of silicone, so make sure to steer clear of silicone-based lubes and use a water- or oil-based formula instead.

Egg vibrators aren't only restricted to massaging your G-spot, though — you can use them to stimulate your clit and nipples. These toys are also fun to use with your partner, especially if they have a prostate. They're the perfect size and shape to place against your partner's perineum for gentle stimulation.

Since many of the best egg vibrators are available on Amazon Prime, they can become a part of your toy collection in a matter of days. Check out five of the most popular picks, below.

1. The Overall Best Egg Vibrator Waterproof Vibrating Egg $17 | Amazon See On Amazon The ultimate egg vibrator is, hands down, the waterproof vibrating egg. The shape of this toy guarantees easy insertion and perfect G-spot stimulation, and it's easily rechargeable with a USB. It comes with a wireless remote control, making it perfect for self-play, but also for couples. The remote works from 40 feet away, so you can even take this toy out into the world. It has 10 vibration functions and is both waterproof and whisper-quiet, checking off every box imaginable. All of that, for just under $20.

2. This Budget-Friendly Option That Comes In A Two-Pack Waterproof Vibrating Love Egg (2 Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon The only thing better than one vibrator is two. And not only does the waterproof vibrating love egg come in a two-pack, but it's super affordable, too. This option comes from the same makers of my previous pick, but it does have some key differences: mainly, the shape, which isn't curved, and the fact that it's battery-powered, as opposed to USB-chargeable. But it's still a great buy. It's made of plastic, so you can use it with any kind of lube you'd like, and it comes with 12 different vibration functions, as well as an attached remote control.

3. A Vibrating Egg You Can Control From Your Phone Joy ON Kegel Exerciser With App $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure, remote controls are handy. But being able to control your vibrator with your phone, like you can with the Joy ON kegel exerciser with app, is even better. It offers serious stimulation with just a few taps of your phone and comes with four adjustable vibration modes. It's made with medical-grade silicone, so make sure to use it with a water- or oil-based lube. And as a bonus? Aside from using it for pleasure, it's also an amazing kegel exerciser, so you can tone your pelvic floor while you get off.

4. A Dual-Egg Vibrator For Vaginal & Anal Stimulation Fuvib Vibrating Double Love Bullet Eggs $14 | Amazon See On Amazon A dual-egg vibrator, like the Fuvib vibrating double love bullet eggs, is great for those looking for double stimulation. You can slip one egg into your vagina to stimulate your G-spot and the other into your anus. If both you and your partner have vaginas, you can also use this toy concurrently for a seriously satisfying experience. It has 20 different vibration modes, giving you plenty of variety in your orgasm experience, plus an ergonomic remote control for added convenience.