Lip liner is one of the most underrated makeup products on the market. In the '90s, it was applied liberally, and usually in a much darker color than your lipstick, which is perhaps why it developed a bit of a bad rap. But whether it's because of Kylie Jenner or a new beauty-obsessed era that's more open to experimentation, lip liner is making a major comeback. The best part is, lip liner doesn't have to be a big investment. The best drugstore lip liners will still lock your lipstick in place for under $10 — or even replace your lipstick altogether.

To properly apply your lip liner, make sure you're starting off with smooth, moisturized lips. Bonus points if you've chosen to exfoliate your lips with a scrub first, before applying a balm or hydrating cream. Don't try to line your lips with one consistent line at once; instead, use short strokes, and line just outside the natural contour of your lips if you're after a fuller-looking pout. You can continue to completely fill in your lips with your liner, which will make your lipstick last doubly as long, or, you can stop at the outside line and proceed to fill in with lipstick. You can also use lip liner instead of lipstick, for a more minimal effect.

As far as choosing a color goes — if you typically do a nude lip, go with a shade darker than the color of your natural lips. If you plan on wearing your lip liner with brighter colored lipsticks, pick up a few that match your go-to shades. There are also clear liners, which work well at keeping your lipstick from bleeding outside of the line.

Below, you'll the most popular drugstore lip liners on Amazon, according to fellow beauty obsessives.