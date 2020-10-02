There's no need to spend a week's worth of groceries on brow products when some of the best drugstore brow pomades cost less than $10. All the pomades featured here have creamy-but-waxy formulas to define and shape your brows in one step, but the best one for you will depend on your hair color and application preference. That's why you'll find everything from potted pomades to pencils and crayons, all available in a wide range of shades, ahead.

When working with a classic potted brow pomade, use either a stiff angled brush or an extra-fine eyeliner brush (the same you would use to apply gel liner), and coat your brush in a thin layer of product to start. Sketch it on then blend it out with a spoolie, and leave as-is if you’re going for a natural look, or build up the product for more drama. Or, make the process even simpler by opting for a pomade pencil or crayon, though you may still want to keep a spoolie on hand for blending the pigment out into a natural finish.

Scroll onto shop five of the best brow pomades under $10, no matter your application method of choice.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. Best Pot Maybelline TattooStudio Brow Pomade $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for a traditional brow pomade in pot form, and/or a more affordable alternative to Anastasia’s beloved Dipbrow Pomade, grab this little pot from Maybelline. The consistency strikes the perfect balance between creamy and waxy: soft enough to glide on smoothly, tacky enough to stay in place all day. (It's waterproof, too, as are most brow pomades out there.) Plus, it comes with a dual-sided spoolie/angled brush, though you may want to buy a different one, as some reviewers note that the bristles tend to fall out easily. Available shades: Ash Brown, Black Brown, Blonde, Deep Brown, Medium Brown, Soft Brown

2. Best Pencil NYX Fill & Fluff Eyebrow Pomade Pencil $11 | Amazon See On Amazon The teardrop-shaped tip on this NYX pomade pencil offers the same precision you’d get with an angled brush, but the pencil applicator is less fussy than a pot. Bonus points for the super soft paddle brush on the other end for blending, too. Customers say the pigment goes on smoothly, but it’s not quite as long-lasting as other brow products they’ve used, so you may need to set it with a clear brow gel. I like that it’s available in some tough-to-find shades, like auburn, black, and taupe. There’s even a clear version for folks who just want to sculpt and tame their brows without adding any color. Available shades: Ash Brown, Auburn, Black, Blonde, Brunette, Chocolate, Clear, Espresso, Taupe

3. Best Crayon Maybelline Brow Extensions Fiber Eyebrow Pomade Crayon $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Try a pomade crayon, like this one — also from Maybelline — if you like the matte, waxy look of a pomade and the dexterity of a crayon. The pomade is packed with tiny fibers that adhere to your existing brow hairs for a naturally fuller look, with zero fallout, smudging, or transferring, “even on bare skin,” reported one Amazon reviewer who shaves off part of their brows. It’s basically brow extensions in a stick. Available shades: Light Blonde, Blonde, Soft Brown, Medium Brown, Deep Brown, Black Brown

4. Best Design CoverGirl Easy Breezy Brow Sculpt + Set Pomade $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Great for travel, or just for cutting down on the clutter in your makeup bag, this CoverGirl pomade has a teeny-tiny angled eyebrow brush stuck usefully into the cap. Reviewers confirm that the creamy gel formula is easy to apply, doesn’t smudge (including on oily skin), and the product itself doesn’t dry out in the pot. Available shades: Rich Brown, Soft Blonde, Soft Brown